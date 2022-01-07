Djokovic in limbo after being denied entry Down Under

MELBOURNE • World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic was stuck in limbo yesterday, after he was denied entry into Australia following a controversial decision to grant him a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination to play in the Australian Open.

The Serb was holed up in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne after his lawyers secured an agreement for him to remain in the country, as he awaits a court hearing next Monday in his case to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.

The saga has also created an international row with Serbia's president, who claimed that his nation's most celebrated sportsman was being harassed.

But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisted at a press briefing yesterday that "rules are rules and there are no special cases". "We will continue to make the right decisions when it comes to securing Australian borders in relation to this pandemic," he added.

Djokovic, who has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status while publicly criticising vaccines, kicked off the furore when he said on Instagram on Tuesday that he had received a medical exemption to compete at the Jan 17-30 Australian Open.

All participants at the Grand Slam must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption, granted only after assessment by two panels of independent experts.

The decision prompted an outcry in Australia, particularly in the tournament's host city of Melbourne, which has endured the world's longest cumulative lockdown to ward off the coronavirus.

Australia's adult vaccination rate of about 91 per cent is high by international standards and there is little public sympathy for those who refuse to be inoculated.

However, the move by the Australian government to block Djokovic's entry caused ructions between Canberra and Belgrade.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Twitter that he had spoken to Djokovic, giving the reassurance that "the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world's best tennis player is brought to an end immediately".

Mr Morrison said he was aware that "representations have been made" by the Serbian Embassy in Canberra but denied the claims of harassment.