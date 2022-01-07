Djokovic in limbo after being denied entry Down Under

MELBOURNE • World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic was stuck in limbo yesterday, after he was denied entry into Australia following a controversial decision to grant him a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination to play in the Australian Open.
The Serb was holed up in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne after his lawyers secured an agreement for him to remain in the country, as he awaits a court hearing next Monday in his case to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.
The saga has also created an international row with Serbia's president, who claimed that his nation's most celebrated sportsman was being harassed.
But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisted at a press briefing yesterday that "rules are rules and there are no special cases". "We will continue to make the right decisions when it comes to securing Australian borders in relation to this pandemic," he added.
Djokovic, who has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status while publicly criticising vaccines, kicked off the furore when he said on Instagram on Tuesday that he had received a medical exemption to compete at the Jan 17-30 Australian Open.
All participants at the Grand Slam must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption, granted only after assessment by two panels of independent experts.
The decision prompted an outcry in Australia, particularly in the tournament's host city of Melbourne, which has endured the world's longest cumulative lockdown to ward off the coronavirus.
Australia's adult vaccination rate of about 91 per cent is high by international standards and there is little public sympathy for those who refuse to be inoculated.
However, the move by the Australian government to block Djokovic's entry caused ructions between Canberra and Belgrade.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Twitter that he had spoken to Djokovic, giving the reassurance that "the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world's best tennis player is brought to an end immediately".
Mr Morrison said he was aware that "representations have been made" by the Serbian Embassy in Canberra but denied the claims of harassment.
Djokovic's father told media in Serbia that his son was ushered into an isolation room under police guard when he touched down at Melbourne's Tullamarine airport at about 11.30 pm on Wednesday after a 14-hour flight from Dubai.
He was held at the airport overnight for questioning and eventually moved to the quarantine facility pending deportation.
But at a hearing in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia yesterday, lawyers for Djokovic and the government agreed he could remain in the country until Monday, when a full hearing is scheduled for his case.
Under Australia's federal system, states and territories can issue exemptions from vaccination requirements to enter their jurisdictions. But the federal government controls international borders and can challenge such exemptions.
Djokovic travelled to Australia after receiving an exemption from the Victorian government. That exemption - the reasons for which are not known - supported his federal government-issued visa.
But on his arrival, Federal Border Force officials at the airport said Djokovic was unable to justify the grounds for his exemption, and the authorities cancelled his visa.
The Australian task force that sets the exemption parameters lists the risk of serious cardiac illness from inoculation and a Covid-19 infection within the past six months as qualifiers.
However, Mr Morrison said yesterday that Tennis Australia had been advised weeks ago that a recent infection did not meet the criteria for exemption.
It is not known if Djokovic contracted the virus in the past six months. The last time it was made public that he had Covid-19 was back in June 2020.
Tennis Australia and Victoria government officials insisted on Wednesday that Djokovic had received no preferential treatment, adding that he was among "a handful" of approvals for exemptions in an anonymous and independent assessment of 26 applications.
