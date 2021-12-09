Djokovic in Aussie Open, Williams out

MELBOURNE • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was yesterday named among the entries for the Australian Open, following intense speculation about his vaccination status but women's great Serena Williams was missing.

The Serb had cast doubt on whether he would defend his Melbourne title next month, refusing to reveal whether he was inoculated against Covid-19, which is a requirement to play.

But after being named on Tuesday as part of the Serbia team for the ATP Cup in Sydney next month that will precede the opening Grand Slam of the year, he was also listed for the Jan 17-30 tournament at Melbourne Park.

To play in Sydney without being vaccinated, the New South Wales state government would have to apply for an exemption for him and he would have to undergo 14 days' quarantine upon arrival.

Williams, who is marooned on 23 Slam titles - one short of the all-time record held by Margaret Court - had been expected to play in Melbourne but she is not fully fit.

The American turned 40 in September and may have played her last Australian Open. She said she had withdrawn following advice from her medical team.

"While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete," she said. "Melbourne is one of my favourite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level."

All of the women's top 20 were confirmed as playing, headlined by world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and Japanese star Naomi Osaka.

In the men's draw, Spain's Rafael Nadal will challenge Djokovic to be the first man in history to win 21 Slam titles. Swiss legend Roger Federer, who also has 20 Slam crowns, had announced he would miss the event as he recovers from injury.

Ahead of the main draw being announced, Australian Open organisers had reiterated that all players must be vaccinated, amid reports they could seek a medical exemption for Djokovic with the backing of Tennis Australia.

Those reports were quickly shut down.

"All players, patrons and staff at the Australian Open have to be vaccinated," Tennis Australia said.

"Any suggestion that Tennis Australia is seeking 'loopholes' within this process is simply untrue."

Government officials in Victoria state, which hosts the Australian Open, have been adamant for months that only vaccinated players will be able to access Melbourne Park for the tournament.

And the state's Deputy Premier James Merlino rammed that home yesterday.

"Everyone's looking forward to the Australian Open and everyone who will attend - spectators, players, officials, staff - everyone is expected to be fully vaccinated," he said. "They're the rules. Medical exemptions are just that - it's not a loophole for privileged tennis players."

Djokovic's father Srdjan last month suggested his son "probably won't" play in Australia.

"Of course he would want to go," he told Serbian television. "But I really don't know if that will happen. Probably not under these conditions, with this blackmail and when it's done that way."

Tournament chief Craig Tiley had said he expected the vaccination rate among players would be tracking "towards 100 per cent" by the time next year's first Grand Slam event starts.

