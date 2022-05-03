Djokovic 'heartbroken' to hear of ex-coach Becker's jail sentence

MADRID • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said on Sunday that he was "heartbroken" after his former coach Boris Becker was sent to prison late last week in a bankruptcy case in Britain.

The 54-year-old German was jailed for two years and six months by a London court on Friday, for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

"Just heartbroken, I mean, for him. He's a friend, long-time friend, a coach for three, four years, someone I consider close in my life and has contributed a lot to my success in my career," Djokovic said ahead of his opening last-32 match at the Madrid Open today.

The pair worked together from 2013 to 2016, with Becker guiding the Serb to six of his 20 Grand Slam titles.

"I just hope he will go through this period... and when he comes out, he's able to live his life as, I don't know if we'll use the word 'normal', because the life is definitely changing, I mean, for anybody going to prison.

"I just pray for him. I hope things will be well in terms of his health, his mental health, because that's going to be the most challenging part."

Djokovic, a three-time winner of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid, is looking for his first title of the season after losing to Russia's Andrey Rublev in the Serbia Open final last week.

However, the 34-year-old admitted he was still nowhere near peak condition after a heavily disrupted five months.

That was caused by his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19, which resulted in him being deported from Australia in January and barred from Indian Wells and Miami, limiting him to just three tournaments this year.

On his preparations ahead of his title defence at the May 22-June 5 French Open, he said: "The challenge is definitely more on the mental and emotional side.

"Of course, I have never experienced anything similar to what I experienced early this season and I did not know how that's going to affect me.

"It's not as powerful that it was in the first two, three months of the year. I feel like the more I play, the more I'm in this environment, the more comfortable I feel.

"It's not at the level still where I wish it to be. It is a process, and I have to be patient."

Things are, however, looking up for Djokovic with Covid-19 measures being relaxed globally.

"I'm happy that I'm back on track in terms of being able to play in tournaments and having clarity in terms of schedule, where I need to go, where I can go, where I can peak and where I want to peak," he added.

