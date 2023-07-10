Djokovic halted by Wimbledon curfew

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their men's singles tennis match. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
2 hours ago
Published
2 hours ago

LONDON - Novak Djokovic took a two sets lead over Hubert Hurkacz in their Wimbledon last 16 clash on Sunday when play was halted ahead of a locally agreed night-time curfew.

Djokovic, playing his 100th match at the tournament, was 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6) ahead against the Pole when the match was suspended in time for the 11pm time limit.

The pair will resume on Monday with the winner to face Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals.

Defending champion Djokovic is chasing a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th career Grand Slam crown. AFP

More On This Topic
Djokovic wins in nick of time, Alcaraz shines, Brits out, at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic reaches Wimbledon round three and another milestone

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top