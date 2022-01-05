Djokovic granted exemption for Australian Open

MELBOURNE • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said yesterday that he was heading to the Australian Open to defend his title after being granted a medical exemption to play.

All participants at the year's first Grand Slam, which will take place from Jan 17 to 30, need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption.

The Serb has repeatedly refused to confirm if he has been inoculated, with his participation at Melbourne Park the subject of intense speculation for months.

"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022!" the record nine-time Australian Open winner wrote on Instagram.

"I am ready to live and breathe tennis in the next few weeks of competition. Thanks everyone for the support."

His post was accompanied by a picture of him at an airport, looking relaxed with his bags.

The 34-year-old's confirmation that he is en route sets the scene for a showdown with arch-rival Rafael Nadal, with both gunning for a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spanish superstar is already in Melbourne preparing after recovering from the coronavirus.

Roger Federer, the other player with 20 Slam titles, is out of the tournament as the Swiss makes his recovery from his knee issues.

Djokovic, who contracted Covid-19 in June 2020, has previously expressed his opposition to the vaccine and was unsure if he would compete at the Australian Open due to the country's quarantine rules.

His father Srdjan also told the Serbian media in late November that his son would probably not play in Melbourne, accusing the organisers of "blackmail".

Government officials in Victoria state, which hosts the Australian Open, had been adamant for months that only vaccinated players would be able to play in the tournament.

"They're the rules. Medical exemptions are just that - it's not a loophole for privileged tennis players," the state's Deputy Premier James Merlino said last month.

Organisers of the Australian Open had also stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

Tennis Australia (TA) said last month the panel would consist of doctors from the fields of immunology, infectious disease and general practice and that the move was agreed in conjunction with the Victoria Department of Health.

It was unclear for what reason that Djokovic was granted his exemption. The guidelines for getting one require an "acute major medical condition" in the individual.

In a statement yesterday, TA said: "Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts.

"One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health."

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley added that "fair and independent protocols were established for assessing medical exemption applications".

"Central to this process was that the decisions were made by independent medical experts and that every applicant was given due consideration," he said.

