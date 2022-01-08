Djokovic 'free to leave'

MELBOURNE • The Australian government yesterday insisted that Novak Djokovic was not being held against his will as the vaccine-opposed tennis star remains confined in a hotel used to detain refugees and asylum seekers.

While the Serb is set to stay there over the weekend until an immigration hearing takes place on Monday, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews yesterday told local radio that he "is not being held captive in Australia".

Ms Andrews said: "He is free to leave at any time he chooses to do so and (Australian) Border Force (ABF) will actually facilitate that."

The nine-time and reigning Australian Open champion has been held by the authorities since Wednesday after landing in Melbourne, where he is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam victory.

Immigration officials have said the 34-year-old did not offer sufficient proof to enter the country under current Covid-19 pandemic rules and is line for deportation.

But Djokovic's lawyers have mounted a legal challenge against the federal decision that overruled his Victoria state vaccine exemption that sparked a widespread uproar nationwide.

It was seen as a slap in the face of Australians, who have had to endure lengthy lockdowns over the past two years, and to those intending to return from overseas but still face hurdles as a result of the quota system.

However, his continued detention has also not gone down quietly with his supporters.

Shouts of "free Novak" alternated with "free refugees" as fans yesterday stood alongside activists and anti-vaccine protesters outside Djokovic's hotel, where fellow detainees are not allowed to leave.

Draped in flags and playing nationalistic songs, some among the 50-strong crowd celebrated Orthodox Christmas Day at the demonstration.

"He's our blood, we are supporting our nation. He's not getting a Christmas and is stuck in a detention centre," said supporter Tara Aksentijevic.