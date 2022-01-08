Djokovic 'free to leave'

MELBOURNE • The Australian government yesterday insisted that Novak Djokovic was not being held against his will as the vaccine-opposed tennis star remains confined in a hotel used to detain refugees and asylum seekers.
While the Serb is set to stay there over the weekend until an immigration hearing takes place on Monday, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews yesterday told local radio that he "is not being held captive in Australia".
Ms Andrews said: "He is free to leave at any time he chooses to do so and (Australian) Border Force (ABF) will actually facilitate that."
The nine-time and reigning Australian Open champion has been held by the authorities since Wednesday after landing in Melbourne, where he is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam victory.
Immigration officials have said the 34-year-old did not offer sufficient proof to enter the country under current Covid-19 pandemic rules and is line for deportation.
But Djokovic's lawyers have mounted a legal challenge against the federal decision that overruled his Victoria state vaccine exemption that sparked a widespread uproar nationwide.
It was seen as a slap in the face of Australians, who have had to endure lengthy lockdowns over the past two years, and to those intending to return from overseas but still face hurdles as a result of the quota system.
However, his continued detention has also not gone down quietly with his supporters.
Shouts of "free Novak" alternated with "free refugees" as fans yesterday stood alongside activists and anti-vaccine protesters outside Djokovic's hotel, where fellow detainees are not allowed to leave.
Draped in flags and playing nationalistic songs, some among the 50-strong crowd celebrated Orthodox Christmas Day at the demonstration.
"He's our blood, we are supporting our nation. He's not getting a Christmas and is stuck in a detention centre," said supporter Tara Aksentijevic.
One of his staunchest critics, the outspoken world No. 93 Nick Kyrgios, also blasted the way Djokovic had been treated.
"How we are handling Novak's situation is bad, really bad," the Australian said yesterday.
"Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better."
The incident has triggered tensions between Serbia, where Djokovic is seen as a national hero, and Australia, which is battling record daily virus cases after largely abandoning a "Covid-zero" strategy to eliminate infections in the community.
The Serbian government yesterday summoned Australian ambassador Daniel Emery for an explanation and Belgrade issued a statement that read: "Novak Djokovic is not a criminal, a terrorist or an illegal migrant.
"But is being treated as one by the Australian authorities, which causes understandable resentment by his fans and by Serbia's citizens. Djokovic is a victim of a political game and was lured to travel to Australia so that he can be humiliated."
For now, Australia's government is holding the line that Djokovic has broken the rules despite being cleared by two independent panels of medical experts and needs to be deported.
"There's clearly been a mistake in terms of what Novak Djokovic or his team understood in terms of the entry requirements, or indeed people have acted in misleading ways," Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said in a television interview yesterday.
"Yes, we have taken the steps of reopening, but being double vaccinated has clearly always been a requirement."
Djokovic reportedly thought that he was cleared because of his past infection within six months, but that is not sufficient grounds for entry, according to federal rules.
Several other players intending to play in the first Slam of the year also received a similar medical exemption and those cases are now being looked into.
Broadcaster ABC yesterday said the ABF cancelled the visa of Czech women's doubles player Renata Voracova for the same reason, with the 38-year-old detained in the same hotel as Djokovic and told to leave the country. The Czech embassy in Australia confirmed Voracova withdrew from the Slam.
While Djokovic's participation at Melbourne Park looks increasingly unlikely, the French government yesterday guaranteed his attendance, saying he would be allowed to play at Roland Garros even if he remains unvaccinated.
France does not bar unvaccinated people from entering the country and Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu yesterday gave assurances that Djokovic was free to compete at the French Open, which begins in May.
