Djokovic eyes sixth ATP Finals title to tie Federer

ROME • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas for the first time since their epic French Open title duel in June at the ATP Finals, which start tomorrow in Turin, Italy.

The Serb begins his campaign against Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud on Monday, aiming to match Swiss great Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles.

The season-ending men's event, previously held at London's O2 Arena from 2009-2020, is played between the top eight men's singles players and doubles teams and the final is scheduled for Nov 21.

Djokovic, who won his fifth title in 2015 when he beat Federer, was drawn in the Green Group alongside Greek world No. 3 Tsitsipas, Russian Andrey Rublev and Ruud.

Djokovic famously came back from two sets to love down to beat Tsitsipas at Roland Garros to win a second French Open title.

He also became the first man in the Open era to claim all four Grand Slam tournaments twice.

The 34-year-old, a 20-time Grand Slam title winner, has won the ATP Finals five times - in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Defending champion and US Open winner Daniil Medvedev was drawn with Germany's Alexander Zverev, home favourite Matteo Berrettini and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the Red Group.

Medvedev, 25, will kick off the singles proceedings in the tournament during the afternoon session on the opening day tomorrow against Hurkacz.

If Djokovic and Medvedev win their respective groups, the pair could potentially face off in the final - their fourth this year - with Djokovic leading 2-1.

The Serb had thrashed Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title in February while the Moscovite returned the favour in September to deny Djokovic a historic calendar-year Grand Slam and win his first Major at the US Open.

ATP FINALS

GREEN GROUP • Novak Djokovic (Srb) • Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) • Andrey Rublev (Rus) • Casper Ruud (Nor)

RED GROUP • Daniil Medvedev (Rus) • Alexander Zverev (Ger) • Matteo Berrettini (Ita) • Hubert Hurkacz (Pol)

Djokovic won their most recent meeting last week in the final of the Paris Masters where he also clinched the year-end world No. 1 ranking for a record-breaking seventh time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS