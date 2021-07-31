Djokovic eyes fresh start

TOKYO • Novak Djokovic "can't have everything", summed up Alexander Zverev after he stopped the world No. 1's bid to become the first male tennis player to complete the Golden Slam yesterday.

The Serb had been the overwhelming favourite to win the singles gold at the Olympics after he arrived in Tokyo having won the season's first three Slams - the Australian and French Opens as well as Wimbledon.

Djokovic, bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Games, needed to win a maiden Olympic singles gold and next month's US Open to complete the unprecedented feat of capturing the four Majors and the Olympic crown in the same year.

But yesterday's unexpected defeat by Zverev abruptly ended those lofty ambitions.

Djokovic was to suffer a further blow later in the mixed doubles semi-final. He and partner Nina Stojanovic lost 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 to Russians Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.

"I feel so terrible right now, can't be positive right now.

"I don't know I feel terrible... in every sense, but tomorrow hopefully, a fresh start. I can recover and at least win one medal for my country," he said.

Zverev said his opponent already had more than enough trophies, with the 34-year-old owning 20 Grand Slam crowns, a men's record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and 36 Masters 1000 titles.

"I feel sorry for Novak but at the end of the day, he's won 20 Grand Slams, he's won 550 (sic) Masters series or whatever it is, so you can't have everything," the world No. 5, who came from a set and a break down to win the semi-final 1-6, 6-3, 6-1, said.

"As I said, he is the greatest player of all time and he will win the most Grand Slams out of anybody on (the ATP) Tour. But I am also happy I am in the final, so what more can I say to that."

Zverev sobbed uncontrollably into a towel for several minutes courtside following his upset over the Serb, who had beaten him in five consecutive meetings dating back to 2018 and appeared set to extend the streak before his fightback.

On his emotional reaction, the 24-year-old said the magnitude of his victory had hit him hard. "Obviously, yeah, it's an amazing feeling knowing that you're going to bring the medal back to your house, back home to Germany," Zverev said.

"It's incredible beating the best player in the world undoubtedly right now and in this season. It seemed it was impossible to beat him at this event, so I'm very happy right now. But yet there's still one match to go."

The German will meet Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the final. The world No. 25 beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3 in the earlier semi-final.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic yesterday won the men's doubles with a 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 victory over fellow Croats Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, while Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus became New Zealand's first tennis medallists for 109 years by taking the bronze.

Djokovic will now play two bronze-medal matches today, against Carreno Busta in the singles before he and Stojanovic take on Australia's Ashleigh Barty, the women's world No. 1 and Wimbledon champion, and John Peers.

