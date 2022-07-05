Djokovic ensures no pressure on his son

LONDON • Novak Djokovic said he will do everything he can to support his son Stefan if he decides to follow in his footsteps, but the Serb wants to make sure the seven-year-old does not feel pressured to pursue a career in tennis.

Footage of the 20-time Grand Slam winner training with his son circulated on social media last week and Djokovic also posted side-by-side pictures of them hitting a forehand on Twitter, with the caption "so cool to see this".

In May, Djokovic said his son had won his first tournament on the same day he won the Italian Open, describing their success as a "sunshine double".

"I try to use every available opportunity... to play with him because he's right now fully immersed into tennis," Djokovic said after his win over Tim van Rijthoven at Wimbledon on Sunday.

"Everything around tennis, how he can play, he's watching, he's analysing. I will support him in any possible way I can so that he can be professional tennis player... if he really wants to.

"But it's too early to speak about it. He's not even eight years old. It's important for me that we have a relationship as a father and son... before anything else, and that he's enjoying life."

Djokovic also said it was important his son was exposed to a variety of sports.

"I feel like it's very important to have, particularly at this young age, a lot of stimulus to the children from different perspectives and different sports and different movement, different activities," the 35-year-old said.

Six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic will face Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals today.

The 20-year-old reached this stage for the first time with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8-10), 6-3 win over 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz as the two youngest players left in the men's draw gave Centre Court a glimpse of the future.

When asked if the two friends could share a rivalry akin to greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Sinner said: "Hopefully, this is going to be the case... what we showed today, it's a great level of tennis, great attitude from both of us. It's just great for tennis to have some new names, new players," added the world No. 13.

Seventh-ranked Alcaraz lost seven games in a row from 1-1 in the opening set and admitted he struggled to handle the occasion.

He said: "Jannik could handle it better than me, the nerves and the pressure.

"But I felt really well here at Wimbledon. Now I'm thinking that I could be a great player on grass. I'm going to try to be one of the best tennis players in the world for many years."

REUTERS