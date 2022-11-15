Djokovic dispatches Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

TURIN – Novak Djokovic had enough of an edge at the beginning and the end as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) on Monday in the ATP Finals, a defeat that ended the Greek’s hopes of finishing the year at No. 1.

Djokovic is ranked just eighth in part because he missed two Majors over his vaccination status, starting 2022 by being thrown out of Australia ahead of the Australian Open.

With the 2023 edition starting on Jan 16, Djokovic has said his lawyers were talking to Australian officials. On Monday, he said they had not reached an agreement.

“Nothing official yet,” he said.

“We are waiting. They are communicating with the government of Australia. That’s all I can tell you for now.”

In Turin, Djokovic is chasing a record-equalling sixth title in the season-ending event, previously known as the Masters Cup, that brings together the season’s top eight players.

The Serbian broke world No. 3 Tsitsipas in the opening game and was not threatened on his own serve as he took the first set.

“The first game was very important to break his serve,” the 35-year-old said.

“Starting with a break of serve is obviously a huge boost in confidence and a relief as well because we both knew it would be a tight match.”

Tsitsipas managed the only break point of the second set, in the fourth game, after two Djokovic double-faults, but the Serbian steadied and held serve.

In the tiebreak, the Serbian raced to a 5-1 lead. The 24-year-old Greek delayed the inevitable by taking three points before Djokovic took his first match point.

“I held my serve really well throughout the match,” said Djokovic.

“I played a great tiebreak, very solid all the way through.”