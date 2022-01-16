Djokovic detained again as he makes 2nd court appeal

MELBOURNE • For millions around the world, Novak Djokovic is best known as a gangly all-conquering tennis champion with a ferocious backhand.

But the man who is bidding to win a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, and with it the tag of the sport's greatest-ever player, will face the toughest challenge of his career today.

And it will take place in a court of law, not on a tennis court.

The world No. 1 is fighting a second bid by the Australian government to boot him out of the country over his anti-vaccination stance.

Three judges at the Federal Court of Australia will hear the case and are expected to deliver the final word on a saga that has gripped the country and the sporting world over the past fortnight.

The 34-year-old unvaccinated Serb returned to an all too familiar setting yesterday, Melbourne's Park Hotel, the same immigration detention hotel where he was held last week over visa problems related to his Covid-19 medical exemption.

A Border Force spokesman confirmed that Djokovic had been detained, after a motorcade was spotted moving from his lawyers' offices - where he had been kept under guard for most of yesterday - to the hotel, which is also being used to hold 33 asylum seekers and travellers in Covid-19 quarantine.

The Australian Open, which Djokovic has won a record nine times, starts tomorrow. But the build-up has been eclipsed by the controversy over his visa and the preceding medical exemption, his treatment by immigration officials, and the government's handling of the case.

Detained on arrival, he spent his first four nights at the hotel before a judge freed him on Monday after finding a decision to cancel his visa on arrival had been unreasonable.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke then used his discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic's visa again on Friday, prompting another appeal by the Serb's lawyers.

Court documents released after an initial hearing in the Federal Court yesterday showed the minister had justified his decision on several grounds:

1 ANTI-VACCINE SENTIMENT

Djokovic's presence in Australia "may foster anti-vaccination sentiment", Mr Hawke said, adding that the player had publicly voiced his opposition to being vaccinated.

This could sway others into not getting vaccinated, or not getting booster shots, he argued.

2 DISREGARD FOR COVID-19 RULES

Djokovic has admitted to an "error of judgment" in meeting a journalist from French sports paper L'Equipe two days after a positive Covid-19 test recorded on Dec 16.

If he stays in Australia, he may "foster similar disregard" for Covid-19 safety guidelines after a positive test result, Mr Hawke said.

3 RISK TO GOOD ORDER

As a role model, Djokovic's failure to abide by public health measures and unvaccinated status could undermine Australia's management of the pandemic, Mr Hawke said.

Not only could it encourage people to flout health rules, but it could also lead to "civil unrest", he said.

The minister cited "rallies and protests" that have already taken place in Australia "which may themselves be a source of community transmission".

4 FALSE TRAVEL DECLARATION

A statement on Djokovic's Australian declaration falsely said he did not travel in the 14 days before he arrived in Melbourne on Jan 5. In fact, he travelled from Serbia to Spain in that period. He blamed the error on his agent.

The player's lawyers said they would argue deportation would only further fan anti-vaccine sentiment and would be as much a threat to disorder and public health as letting him stay.

Ahead of the hearing today, he could still withdraw from the Open and leave Australia of his own accord rather than suffer the humiliation of being deported.

If upheld, his visa cancellation effectively means he would be barred from obtaining a new Australian visa for three years, except under exceptional circumstances.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

