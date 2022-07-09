Djokovic closes in on slam no. 21

LONDON • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is one step closer to his seventh Wimbledon title after beating ninth seed and home favourite Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 34 minutes yesterday.

The Serb will be favourite to win his 21st Grand Slam crown and move just one behind Rafael Nadal in the all-time men's list when he takes on the 40th-ranked Nick Kyrgios in his 32nd Major final tomorrow.

The Australian said yesterday he was disappointed not to have faced Nadal in the other semi-final, adding that "everyone did want to see us go to war out there".

Nadal beat Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) in their quarter-final on Wednesday despite the 22-time Grand Slam winner appearing close to retiring due to an abdominal injury. On Thursday, the injured Spaniard pulled out of his semi-final against Kyrgios.

The unseeded Australian, one of the sport's most talented yet divisive characters, is in his first Grand Slam final at 27. Had he faced Nadal, it would have been their third clash at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios won the first in 2014 as a 144th-ranked wild card before Nadal gained revenge in a stormy clash three years ago.

"We've had a lot of run-ins, a lot of battles," he said. "I'm sure at the end of the day everyone did want to see us go to war out there. I hope he just gets better."

Fritz, meanwhile, rejected suggestions from fans that Nadal should have retired due to injury and let the American progress to the semi-finals.

In response to a comment on Instagram, Fritz wrote: "Nah not looking for handouts, if I couldn't beat him then I don't deserve to be in semis... simple as that."

The 24-year-old, who collected his first Masters 1000 crown by beating an injured Nadal at Indian Wells earlier this year, said the Wimbledon defeat was the most painful of his career.

While Fritz is still stinging from the result, Kyrgios' Malaysian mother Norlaila, known as Nill, is delighted to see the changes in her son.

She believes his success in reaching his first Grand Slam final is down to leaving his video games behind in his hotel room and getting out to see the world. Nill told Australia's Nine Media that she had seen a big change in her son's outlook on life at the start of the year.

"It was so hard for us to get him to do anything," she said. "He was happy to sit in his room and play video games all the time. His shoulder would hurt him from how much he would play.

"In Beijing, we wanted him to walk the Great Wall of China with us. Who wouldn't, right? But Nick wouldn't go. He was happy to sit in his room and order in, that's what worried me.

"I remember in Canada we said, 'Let's go to Niagara Falls'. He wouldn't even go there..."

His mother has been unable to travel to London because of health issues but has been keeping up with his successes - and days out - on social media.

"He's finally appreciating where he is, that's the best thing about this," she added.

"It's probably the first time he's been to Big Ben. All the time he's been to London, he hasn't gone anywhere. Since the Australian Open this year, he has started doing some things.

"He now understands that life doesn't revolve around tennis... You have to enjoy your life. I'm really happy he is now."

Inevitably with Kyrgios, becoming Australia's first men's Grand Slam finalist since Lleyton Hewitt at the Australian Open in 2005 has been a roller-coaster ride.

He was fined US$14,000 (S$19,600) after an ugly spat with third-round opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas and ahead of his quarter-final, it emerged that he will face court in Australia next month over an assault allegation.

