Djokovic captures 90th title, seals ATP Finals spot

ASTANA - Novak Djokovic claimed the 90th title of his career and the fourth of 2022 with a dominant straight-sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP final in Astana on Sunday.

The 35-year-old triumphed 6-3, 6-4 in 75 minutes to add to the trophies he won this season in Tel Aviv, Rome and at Wimbledon.

He is now just two behind Rafael Nadal, who has 92 tournament wins. Recently retired Roger Federer is second on the all-time chart with 103 wins, trailing Jimmy Connors' 109. Ivan Lendl, with 94 titles, is third.

On the milestone, Djokovic said: "I always hoped that I would be going to have a great career. Obviously, didn't know the amount of finals I was going to play, the amount of tournaments I was going to win, but my intention was always to reach the highest heights in our sport...

"I'm just very grateful and blessed to be able to play this well at this stage of my life.

"You know, 35 is not 25. But I think the experience, probably, in these kinds of matches and big occasions, helps as well to approach mentally in the right way."

It was the ninth consecutive victory for the fourth seed, who guaranteed himself a spot at the ATP Finals as a result.

The Serb won in Tel Aviv a week ago, his first singles tournament since wrapping up a seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st Grand Slam title in July.

He was banned from the US Open and the entire North American hard-court swing over his refusal to be vaccinated before returning for Federer's farewell in the Laver Cup team event in London in September.

For third-seeded Tsitsipas, it was his fourth final loss of 2022 after setbacks in Rotterdam, Rome and Cincinnati.

Over in Tokyo, Taylor Fritz beat his friend and American compatriot Frances Tiafoe in two closely fought sets to win the Japan Open on Sunday, saying he had to play his "absolute best" to win.

Third-seeded Fritz claimed the title 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2), and will break into the top 10 for the first time on Monday with a new ranking of eighth.

The 24-year-old described his victory as "really crazy", coming immediately after a week of Covid-19 hotel quarantine in Seoul that forced him to withdraw from the Korea Open.

"I served extremely solid the whole match, I never really had any times in the match where the serve dropped," he said.

Meanwhile, on the WTA Tour, Czech Barbora Krejcikova stunned world No. 1 Iga Swiatek as she beat the Pole 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in the Ostrava Open final.

AFP