Djokovic calls for merger of Davis and ATP Cups

MADRID • Novak Djokovic, who credits the Davis Cup victory with Serbia in 2010 as a career-turning point, has called on the 119-year-old tennis competition to merge with the ATP Cup in the future.

This week, the men's team event is making its first appearance in its new format in Madrid, where 18 countries are competing for the trophy in one venue over seven days.

Previously, a winning team would have to play four weekends across the year and top players were increasingly dropping out, deeming the demands too high in a congested tennis calendar.

But the changes have been controversial, not least because, in about six weeks, the men's Tour is launching its own international team event in Australia on Jan 3.

After giving Serbia an insurmountable 2-0 lead on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Yoshihito Nishioka and knocking Japan out, the world No. 2 said: "Scheduling was always an issue for both the ATP Cup and Davis Cup.

"The idea, if it could happen, was the merge between the two and it's still open for the future.

"Looking long term, I personally don't think the two events can coexist six weeks apart. It's just a little bit too congested.

"The most ideal time of the year is after the US Open, probably at the end of September. That would be the best time to have this super Cup, whatever, one Cup."

Holding either tournament after the final Grand Slam of the year will prove difficult, though.

In that week, there is already the Laver Cup, the event that is promoted by Roger Federer's management company Team8, and contested by Europe and a team comprising the rest of the world.

Djokovic also had gripes about the revamped Davis Cup, saying it lacked some of the excitement in the traditional home-away ties.

"This kind of change had to create some kind of sacrifice and that was probably the biggest one, which I personally miss. I miss playing at home for Serbia in the Davis Cup," he said. "Maybe the ideal format is somewhere in between.

"Maybe creating an elite, eight-team tournament and having maybe one week or two weeks earlier in the year, when nations can play at home in the qualification group for the elite eight."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

DAVIS CUP

Q-finals: StarHub Ch201, 6pm & tomorrow, 1am.