Djokovic beats Tsitsipas, tips him for world No. 1

DUBAI • Novak Djokovic has seen enough from Stefanos Tsitsipas to tip him as not only a future Grand Slam winner, but also a world No. 1 in the making.

After downing the Greek 6-3, 6-4 to win the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday night, the Serb, who drew level in their career head-to-head at 2-2, was impressed by his desire to "get better".

The sport's Big Three, including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, have shared all the Slams between them since Stan Wawrinka won at the 2016 US Open.

But world No. 6 Tsitsipas has been earmarked as one of the few men capable of breaking that stranglehold this year, having won his maiden ATP Finals crown in the season-ender last November.

Djokovic feels the 21-year-old already has what it takes to write his name in the history books.

The world No. 1 said: "I love the fact that he is more than just a tennis player and he's always looking to learn from the experience and to understand something new about himself so he can improve.

"That, for me, is a trait of a champion, someone that for sure has a great potential to be No. 1 of the world and win Grand Slams and be a great ambassador of our sport.

"He already is but he has a great future ahead of him, I'm sure.

"You go through the process of self-realisation and learning, maturing, then understanding what's good for you in life, in your career."

But while Tsitsipas is an elite player, he still has a long way to go to matching 32-year-old Djokovic's feats. The triumph was his fifth in Dubai, extending his unbeaten run to 21 and he has now earned a winning streak of at least 20 matches for the seventh time in his career.

On his aim to go an entire campaign unbeaten, the 17-time Slam winner said: "No, I'm kidding. I'm not kidding, actually.

"I'm trying to embrace the moment and appreciate where I am. This has been one of the best starts of all seasons I had in my career.

"I feel great on the court. I'll try to keep that run going."

REUTERS