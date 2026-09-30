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Djokovic beats Borges to stay perfect at China Open

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BEIJING, Sept 30 - Novak Djokovic marked his return to the China Open after 11 years with a 6-3 7-6(2) win over Nuno Borges on Wednesday, extending his perfect record at the tournament to 30 wins without a loss.

Djokovic controlled the round-of-32 contest with a strong first serve as Borges put up a good fight in the second set, but ultimately buckled under pressure.

"In the second set when he started to play better, I struggled a little bit to stay fresh... played out a great tiebreak to close it out in two, so very happy for that," said 39-year-old Djokovic, who is looking for a record-extending seventh title at the tournament, and his first of the season.

World number six Djokovic cruised through the first set, getting a break in the second game as Borges struggled with errors.

Borges looked better in the second as he drew the Serbian into tiring long rallies, but 24-times Grand Slam winner Djokovic frustrated the Portuguese with precise returns.

Djokovic put the pressure on Borges in the tiebreak, winning a rally with a straight backhand down the sideline.

As the Serbian stormed into a 5-1 lead, a nervous Borges hit a loose backhand down the sideline to bring up match point, and netted a return to hand Djokovic the win.

Djokovic will next face local favourite Yunchaokete Bu, who saw off Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2 5-7 6-4. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.