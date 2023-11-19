Djokovic beats Alcaraz to set up ATP Finals title clash with Sinner

TURIN, Italy - World number one Novak Djokovic outclassed Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 6-2 on Saturday to reach his ninth ATP Finals title match where he will face local favourite Jannik Sinner.

In a rematch of this season's Wimbledon final, the winner of an all-time record 24 men's Grand Slam titles capitalised on the Spaniard's inconsistency to continue his quest for a seventh trophy this year and become the most successful player in 2023.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz, who also has won six titles this season, missed out on becoming the youngest finalist in the season-ending tournament since Pete Sampras in 1991.

Djokovic, aiming for a tournament record seventh title, now meets Sinner, who earlier beat Daniil Medvedev, and will be out for revenge after losing to the Italian in the group stage. REUTERS

