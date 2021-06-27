Djokovic aims for 'superhuman' leap

LONDON • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will head to Wimbledon buoyed by a spectacular French Open triumph and aiming to stay on course to complete a Grand Slam this year, as well as going level on 20 Majors with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

A window of opportunity has opened up for the 34-year-old Serb to match his two great rivals and also become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Slams in the same year.

There are many obstacles still ahead for Djokovic. But with Nadal needing a rest and not playing at Wimbledon, and Federer having missed so much tennis in the last two years, he has a chance, perhaps, even to complete the Golden Slam by also winning the Olympics.

"I think that he is willing to give it a shot. I do think that he can do it," seven-time Grand Slam champion and Eurosport pundit Mats Wilander said of Djokovic ahead of the event which starts tomorrow.

"I think he wants to show to himself that he is superhuman. And I think he is superhuman when I see him play. I think his body can handle it. I actually feel he most probably needs to play matches to keep the intensity high - so this is a year where Novak can win the Golden Slam in my eyes."

Having won the Australian Open in February, Djokovic initially struggled on the European clay.

But after dismantling Nadal in the French Open semi-final, he went on to claim the title for the second time, coming back from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a riveting final.

The Serb's preparation for the defence of the Wimbledon title he won in 2019 took an unusual turn as he opted to spend some family time in Spain, fine-tuning his game by playing doubles on the grass at the Mallorca Open.

"I wanted to spend more time with my family because once you're in London, you are in lockdown," said Djokovic, who will face British teenage wildcard Jack Draper in his opening match.

He will be the favourite to win Wimbledon but he will be aware that the only other time he went there as French Open champion in 2016, he made an early exit at the hands of American Sam Querrey.

Even though Nadal is absent and eight-time champion Federer may be off the pace, Djokovic still faces a formidable field.

But with parity with Federer and Nadal within reach, he will be a tough nut to crack and could be going to the US Open in August with history beckoning.

Federer, meanwhile, believes he can challenge for a ninth Wimbledon title if he gets on a roll.

But exactly how the Swiss, who turns 40 in August, will be able to cope with the demands on his body, especially his surgically repaired knees, is the big unknown because he has played only eight matches since February last year.

His loss to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime at Halle last week, a venue where he has won 10 titles, raised questions about his form.

Federer expressed his own disappointment with that match and his attitude on court, but he said yesterday that there will be no repeat of that at Wimbledon.

"There are ways to lose and a standard I set for myself how I go about things," he told reporters.

"The good thing now looking back is I know it will not happen here because I'm ready, I'm excited, I'm pumped up. I know I can do so much better.

"I know if I get rolling, I get into the second week, which is the goal here right now, that I get stronger and stronger as every match goes by, I believe it's very much possible."

REUTERS

Others to watch

DANIIL MEDVEDEV (RUS), 25

World ranking: 2

Grand Slam titles: 0

Best Wimbledon result: 3rd round (2018, 2019)

Medvedev's tactical intelligence, strength and unorthodox playing style make him a handful for opponents. A tireless fighter, he can also win ugly if needed.

However, he lacks big-game experience at the All England Club, where he has failed to get past the third round. Medvedev can struggle on the grandest stage.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (GRE), 22

World ranking: 4

Grand Slam titles: 0

Best Wimbledon result: 4th round (2018)

Tsitsipas has a superb first serve and a booming forehand that allows him to dictate play and the Greek can also cause problems with one of the most stylish single-handed backhands in the business.

But the 22-year-old struggles on his second serve in big matches, while his relatively weak volleying can cost him points in key moments.

MATTEO BERRETTINI (ITA), 25

World ranking: 9

Grand Slam titles: 0

Best Wimbledon result: 4th round (2019)

Berrettini has a cannonball serve and fiery forehand that is well suited to grass courts, and the 25-year-old put both to good use en route to the Queen's Club title.

The Italian does not have the best defence though, and can struggle when he is put through the wringer, with his backhand often targeted.

REUTERS