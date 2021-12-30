'Disaster' if Big Three all miss Aussie Open: Kyrgios

SYDNEY • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Serbian team for the ATP Cup in Sydney, the organisers of the team event said yesterday.

"Team Serbia will now be led by world No. 33 Dusan Lajovic," a statement read.

There has been intense speculation over Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open, which starts on Jan 17.

The 34-year-old, who is reportedly opposed to vaccinations, has repeatedly declined to say if he has been inoculated against Covid-19 and his ATP Cup pullout will prompt even more speculation he will not fly to Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title.

The event's organisers have stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

But with Roger Federer already ruled out of the first Grand Slam of the year due to injury, it would be a "disaster" if Djokovic and Rafael Nadal do not turn up at Melbourne Park, Nick Kyrgios has said, adding that tennis needs the "Big Three" to continue playing.

Nadal, Federer and Djokovic are tied on a men's record 20 Slams but there is a possibility that none of them will be in action at the Australian Open.

Spain's 35-year-old Nadal has not confirmed his participation as he recovers from Covid-19 and he also has ongoing injury issues, having only made his first on-court appearance in four months at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi exhibition two weeks ago.

The outspoken Kyrgios, who was ranked as high as 13th but has now dropped to 93rd in the world, has had beefs with Djokovic and Nadal in the past.

However, the Australian told The Age newspaper yesterday that tennis would not be the same without their pulling power.

"I hope he's (Djokovic) had a good Christmas and I hope he's able to play in the sport for as long as possible, because I've voiced before I think Federer, Nadal and Djokovic need to be (playing)," Kyrgios said.

"If all three aren't there, it's a disaster. It's an absolute disaster for the fans and the people that enjoy tennis.