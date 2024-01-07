Dimitrov's parents miss out on rare title win due to early flight

Grigor Dimitrov clinched his first ATP title since 2017 when he beat Holger Rune 7-6(5) 6-4 at the Brisbane International men's singles final on Sunday, but his parents who had travelled to see him play missed his special moment.

The Bulgarian's parents left for their flight home before the 32-year-old played the match that secured his first title since the ATP Tour finals six years ago, clinching his ninth title overall.

"I told them goodbye before the match," Dimitrov said.

"But it's been amazing to have them around the past two to three weeks. They have to go back to work, have to go back to their own lives."

Holder of the longest active streak of Grand Slam appearances at 51, Dimitrov made waves when he won the ATP Finals on his debut appearance but entered a long trophy drought after that.

"I think playing against the top players, way younger than me as well, it's a very good way for me to see where I'm at," Dimitrov added.

"I think this is, in a way, where I'm most proud."

Dimitrov will next compete in the Australian Open, which kicks off next Sunday. REUTERS