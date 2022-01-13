Detained Voracova did 'nothing wrong', says WTA

MELBOURNE • The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) yesterday said Renata Voracova did nothing wrong after the Czech doubles player was detained on the same "unfortunate" grounds as Novak Djokovic and deported from Australia.

The world No. 82 and men's world No. 1 Djokovic had their visas cancelled after presenting Covid-19 vaccination exemptions ahead of the Australian Open.

However, only the Serb earned a reprieve after Judge Anthony Kelly ruled that the Australian Border Force had not given him enough time to consult his lawyers, springing him free from detention.

Voracova was initially permitted to enter the country and even managed a doubles match at a Melbourne tournament in the run-up to the opening Grand Slam of the year, which starts on Monday.

But she was then put in a detention facility in Melbourne with Djokovic pending a decision by Australian authorities.

Voracova chose not to fight it out in the courts and left Australia on Saturday, while 20-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic stayed and won a legal battle two days later to remain in the country, although his participation at Melbourne Park remains in doubt.

While the WTA said it believed that all players should be vaccinated and backed Australia's immigration policies, the governing body also expressed its support for Voracova.

"That being said, the complications experienced over the past few days, where athletes have followed the approved and authorised process of receiving a medical exemption for entry into the country, are unfortunate," it added in a statement.

"Renata Voracova followed these rules and procedures, was cleared for entry upon her arrival, competed in an event and then suddenly had her visa cancelled when she had done nothing wrong.

"We will continue to work with all authorities on addressing this unfortunate situation in an appropriate manner."

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the breakaway players' body launched by Djokovic in 2020, is also conducting due diligence on Voracova's case.

"The PTPA believes that legal certainty should be a paramount principle in any democratic society," it said in a statement.

"We will continue to support and advocate for players in a manner that is acceptable to them.

"We are grateful that Ms Voracova is safe, and we look forward to her time back on the court."

Voracova is now demanding compensation from Tennis Australia, organisers of the Major, declaring the costs she intends to recoup "won't be small" and the 38-year-old will also explore her legal avenues.

"The air ticket alone cost 60,000 Czech crowns (S$3,800) and my coach travelled with me," she told the Denik daily after arriving back in Prague.

"And then there is all that time, hotels, training for the Grand Slam, the potential prize money. I hope Tennis Australia will face up to it and that we won't have to take legal steps."

