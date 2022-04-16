Delighted Fokina battles past Fritz into semis

MONTE CARLO • Alejandro Davidovich Fokina said he was "enjoying every point" after he reached his first Masters semi-final yesterday, adding Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz to his high-profile scalps this week with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win in Monte Carlo.

The 22-year-old Spaniard - ranked 46th in the world - ousted world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the second round and plays the inconsistent but talented Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov today for a place in the final.

Dimitrov booked his spot after beating world No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2).

Said Davidovich Fokina: "I am so, so happy. Last year I reached the quarter-finals. The emotions to be in the semi-finals are so high. I am enjoying every point. In the first set I had a lot of chances to break but I didn't do it. But I just stayed focused and believed in myself.

"When you beat the world No. 1, it gives you a lot of confidence, physically, mentally and technically. I am pushing myself every match to play harder and harder."

Fritz had problems even in the first set as his Spanish opponent piled on the pressure - he twice received treatment from a doctor courtside for stomach pain. The 13th-ranked American, though, secured the first set with a second break of serve.

Davidovich Fokina battled back and levelled the match with his first set point when Fritz, surprised at the Spaniard retrieving a smash from him, sent his shot out.

A netted smash from Fritz gave Davidovich Fokina two match points, the first of which he saved but the Spaniard made no mistake with the second one, hitting a sublime right-handed winner.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu won on her Billie Jean King Cup debut to give Britain a crucial point in their qualifier against the Czech Republic with a hard-fought 7-5, 7-5 win over Tereza Martincova in Prague yesterday.

US Open champion Raducanu, 19, was playing her first professional match on clay. She gradually adjusted to the surface as she battled back in both sets to level the best-of-five tie after Harriet Dart lost 6-1, 6-0 to Marketa Vondrousova.

"This one means so much to me because it is my first match in the Billie Jean King Cup and representing the team in my first match on clay," said Raducanu, whose last match on clay was at the 2019 junior French Open.

"Playing on clay took some adjusting even now. With the wind and some tricky bounces, to adjust and adapt in the situation was very challenging but I'm proud of how I dug in.

"In the beginning of the second set, I went a bit flat and everyone in team said the intensity had dropped. It is difficult to regain that but glad I did in the end."

Meanwhile, in her first match since ascending to world No. 1, Poland's Iga Swiatek justified her standing with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS