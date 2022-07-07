Definitely, This is my best tennis: Halep

LONDON • For almost 45 minutes yesterday, Simona Halep handed out a public flogging to a shell-shocked Amanda Anisimova in their Wimbledon quarter-final.

It was getting so bad for Anisimova that her fellow American, tennis great turned commentator John McEnroe, quipped: "This is bordering on embarrassing... this will be over in 10 minutes."

His prediction was a little off but Halep, 30, will fancy her chances of reaching a second Wimbledon final in three editions after subjecting a red-faced Anisimova to a 6-2, 6-4 mauling on Centre Court in 63 minutes.

The Romanian has slipped down the rankings over the past two years to 18th because of injuries but the former world No. 1 believes she is getting back to her old self.

"Definitely, this is my best tennis," the two-time Grand Slam champion told the crowd after setting up a last-four showdown with 17th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan today. "I am trying to build my confidence back, and it's good.

"It's great to be back in the semi-finals. I'm very emotional right now. It means a lot."

For Anisimova, everything that could go wrong, went wrong. The 20-year-old had struck a tournament-leading 108 winners coming into the quarter-finals, but those shots were in short supply against an opponent who feels at home on grass and has not dropped a set in these championships.

When Halep broke for the fourth time to take a 6-2, 4-1 lead, her tormented opponent expressed her disgust by rejecting one racket after another into her red bag.

That she ended up keeping the 2018 French Open champion engaged on Centre Court past the hour mark was an accomplishment in itself because for the majority of the match, fans who had forked out £175 (S$293) for a Centre Court ticket must have felt short-changed.

But despite her dominance, 16th seed Halep revelled after reaching her third semi-final at the All England Club.

"I played a tough opponent today - she could crunch the ball in the end," she said. "I had to stay strong on my legs - they helped me today. I also needed my serve."

In Rybakina, Halep will again face an underdog who has everything to gain and nothing to lose, and having met three times previously with a 2-1 edge to the veteran, they know each other well.

The world No. 23 recovered from a shaky start to overwhelm Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 yesterday, becoming the first Kazakh player to reach the last four of a Slam.

Had she not switched allegiance from Russia four years ago, the Moscow-born Rybakina would have been barred from Wimbledon owing to the invasion of Ukraine.

There were some edgy moments for the 23-year-old, but she will seek to reproduce the serving power and accuracy that has been a hallmark of her march into the last four against Halep.

Rybakina said: "It's amazing and I'm really happy that I got through after a really tough match. Maybe I was nervous. She played really well, was defending really well. I just tried to focus on myself."

In the men's draw, Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios also advanced to his first Slam semi-final after defeating Chilean Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

Eight years on from his previous best run at a Major when he reached the last eight at Wimbledon, the 27-year-old is now two steps away from fulfilling the potential many had predicted for the top-ranked junior when he was 17.

REUTERS

WIMBLEDON

