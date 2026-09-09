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Defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz beaten in quarter-finals by Ben Shelton

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Ben Shelton of the US celebrating his 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) US Open quarter-final win over Carlos Alcaraz at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Sept 9.

Ben Shelton of the US celebrating his 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) US Open quarter-final win over Carlos Alcaraz at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Sept 9.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Ben Shelton defeated defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in a historic 4hr 28min quarter-final match, finishing at 3.33am, the latest in tournament history.
  • Shelton's win guarantees an all-American semi-final against Frances Tiafoe, raising hopes for the first American men's Grand Slam champion since 2003.
  • Alcaraz struggled with unforced errors and fatigue after a five-month wrist injury layoff, even vomiting during the match, but fought hard to reach the deciding set.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Ben Shelton beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) in the early hours of Sept 9 to reach the semi-finals of the US Open in the latest-finishing match in tournament history.

Shelton’s win sets up a match in the last four with compatriot Frances Tiafoe, boosting home hopes of a first American men’s Grand Slam champion since 2003.

Seven-time major champion Alcaraz arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 13-0 Grand Slam record against US men but found Shelton tough to break down in a match that began at 11.05pm local time (11.05am, Singapore time) on Sept 8 and finished at 3.33am on Sept 9.

The Spaniard clinched a tight first-set tiebreak and looked to have all the momentum but some uncharacteristic sloppiness allowed Shelton to breeze through the next set before the American tightened his grip on the quarter-final by taking the third.

Alcaraz, making his comeback in New York after nearly five months out with a wrist issue, looked flat and made far too many unforced errors on his forehand but still managed to force a deciding set amid roars from the delighted fans.

Alcaraz vomited into a towel during the break but went toe-to-toe with Shelton for 12 games before his opponent closed out the shock win after 4hr 28min. REUTERS

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Carlos Alcaraz faces Ben Shelton in blockbuster US Open quarter-final
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.