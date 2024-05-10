Defending champ Rybakina withdraws from Italian Open with illness

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - May 2, 2024 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina reacts during her semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Juan Medina
Defending champion Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the Italian Open due to illness, the tournament said on Friday.

The Wimbledon 2022 champion's withdrawal was announced hours before she was scheduled to begin her title defence against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina would be replaced by Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin, the tournament said in a post on X. "We wish our 2023 champion a speedy recovery," they added.

World number four Rybakina is scheduled to play in the French Open later this month. REUTERS

