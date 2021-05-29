Dealing with media is 'part of life': Djokovic

PARIS • Facing the media can be "very unpleasant" but it is part of tennis, said men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, as debate continued to rage yesterday over Naomi Osaka's decision to boycott press conferences at the French Open.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who is the women's world No. 2, stunned the tennis world when she announced she would not do any press conferences at Roland Garros to protect her mental health, prompting harsh criticism from French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton.

While Djokovic said the Japanese "probably (had) her reasons why", he also did not endorse her move.

"I understand press conferences sometimes can be very unpleasant," the Serb, 34, said.

"And it's not something that you enjoy always, especially if you lose a match or something like this.

"But it is part of the sport and part of your life on the (WTA) Tour. This is something we have to do, otherwise, we will get fined. I mean, that's at least the case on the men's side. I don't know about the rules on the women's side. So that's all I can say."

According to Grand Slam rules, players must attend post-match media conferences within 30 minutes of their match finishing or be subject to fines of up to US$20,000 (S$39,705), unless injured or physically unable to appear, but Osaka has insisted she will accept any sanction.

Retired Australian professional-turned-media pundit Sam Groth yesterday wrote in his column for Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper that Osaka's boycott was a "slap in the face" to the sport, claiming that cutting off journalists while remaining engaged on social media was "hypocrisy".

But Osaka drew support from British tennis player and BBC commentator Naomi Broady, who said officials could look at modifying the rules for mandatory media conferences.

"If it was just more time after that big loss, so that you can compose yourself and digest and cry out of the spotlight," she added.

"If it's on an occasion when you are so upset it's difficult that you're almost forced by the rules to do it so quickly."

Former world No. 1 doubles player Rennae Stubbs, an ESPN commentator, backed the 23-year-old Osaka, tweeting that it was "an amazing moment" for the media to listen to the players and understand "how tough it is for many of them".

Other sportsmen outside of tennis also agreed with her "ballsy step", including retired Formula One champion Nico Rosberg and British sprinter and Olympic hopeful Dina Asher-Smith.

The French Open, which starts tomorrow, has never been a happy hunting ground for Australian and US Open champion Osaka, who skipped the event last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She has not got past the third round in four appearances and will face Romanian Patricia Maria Tig in her opener.

REUTERS