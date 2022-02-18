De Minaur probed over false virus pass

MADRID • Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur is among those being investigated over the purchase of false Covid-19 passes, Spanish police sources said yesterday.

"We can confirm the name," police said, indicating that de Minaur, 23, was among athletes and public figures featured on a list of alleged buyers.

De Minaur, ranked 32nd in the world, played last month in the Australian Open, where vaccination was compulsory, leading to the deportation of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic over his coronavirus vaccination status.

Police this week closed the second phase of operation "Jenner", opened last month into the Spanish branch of an organisation providing false Covid-19 and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test passes through messaging applications.

The investigation found that the leaders of this group were based in France, police said.

In total, 11 people have been arrested, accused of "forgery and the use of forged documents" and a further 2,200 investigated for having obtained the Covid-19 passes fraudulently.

The network offered fake PCR results for around €50 (S$76) and false Covid-19 passes for €200, with wealthier clients charged up to €1,000 for documents stating they were fully vaccinated.

According to Spanish police, the group would have been aided by someone working in the health services, with the investigation also probing the possible theft of access codes.

Payments for the false documents were made using cryptocurrencies "through accounts opened in third countries".

Once the payment was received, the clients obtained a code in which the fraudulent vaccination schedule was recorded.

Two days later, they could obtain their Covid-19 passes, in which two or three vaccine doses were recorded as having been received.

The police investigation is still under way, with the final phase focusing on the arrest of the ringleaders.

