Davis Cup: Chris Eubanks replaces injured Taylor Fritz, sails to win

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Chris Eubanks of the United States serves against Soonwoo Kwon of Korea (not pictured) on day one of the 2023 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Jan 23, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia;
Taylor Fritz of the United States in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the quarter final of the men’s singles. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Chris Eubanks replaced injured Taylor Fritz and sailed to a straight-sets victory in Davis Cup qualifying for the United States on Thursday in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Eubanks, ranked No. 32 in the world, had seven aces while producing a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ukraine's Viacheslav Bielinskyi to help the U.S. take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five competition. It was the Davis Cup debut for the 6-foot-7 Eubanks.

Fritz, the top-ranked American men's player at No. 9, is dealing with a right hip injury.

Eubanks admitted to be antsy prior to the match.

"All day since I found out I was playing I was really nervous," Eubanks said. "Representing your country means a lot more than just playing for yourself. I had a lot of guys I didn't want to let down."

No. 33 Sebastian Korda also prevailed for the U.S. He had 16 aces while outlasting Oleksii Krutykh 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in the first match between the countries.

The Americans will seek to clinch a spot in the next round on Friday when the doubles duo of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram faces Ukraine's Illya Beloborodko and Vitaliy Sachko.

This week's 12 winners advance to the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, along with reigning champion Italy, runner-up Australia and wild-card entrants Great Britain and Spain.

This should have been a road competition in Ukraine for the Americans, but matches are being played in Vilnius due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

--Field Level Media REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top