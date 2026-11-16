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Davidovich to miss Spain's Davis Cup campaign

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Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 18, 2026 Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrates after winning his final match against Spain's Rafael Jodar REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 18, 2026 Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrates after winning his final match against Spain's Rafael Jodar REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Nov 16 - Spain's Alejandro Davidovich will miss their Davis Cup Final 8 campaign this month after ending a physically demanding season early to prioritise his recovery for 2027.

• Davidovich was named in a strong Spain squad comprising Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Jodar, Pedro Martinez and Marcel Granollers for the Final 8. He will be replaced by Daniel Merida.

• The world number 16 has struggled with a back injury and missed two months of the season before a winning return at the Chengdu Open in September.

• "This season hasn't been easy physically and injuries have forced me to stop several times," Davidovich said on X. "My body still needs more time before I can compete again."

• Davidovich won the Shanghai Masters last month, his third career title.

• The Davis Cup Final 8 takes place on the indoor hardcourts of the SuperTennis Arena in the Italian city of Bologna from November 24 to 29.

• Spain meet Austria in the quarter-finals. In other clashes, holders Italy face South Korea, the Czech Republic play Canada and Britain meet Germany. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.