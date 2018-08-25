Dark horses to watch

Men

KEVIN ANDERSON (RSA), 32

• World ranking: 5

• Best US Open result: Runner-up, 2017

The defeated finalist in New York last year, the South African proved that he has what it takes to be on the big stage. He beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon this year before losing to Novak Djokovic in the final.

The manner in which he has improved his game at age 32 is inspirational, especially after his dramatic Wimbledon semi-final win over John Isner over more than 61/2 hours.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (GRE), 20

• World ranking: 15

• Best US Open result: Yet to make first round

The young Greek has shown impressive performances on the hard court this season.

At the Canadian Open, he defeated four top-10 opponents in a row - Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Kevin Anderson. He lost to Rafael Nadal in the final but would be boosted by his run. Age would be his advantage, as he has plenty of power and a strong single-handed backhand.

Women

KIKI BERTENS (NED), 26

• World ranking: 13

• Best US Open result: Second round (2012, 2015)

Before this summer, she was a clay-court specialist who struggled on the grass and hard courts, winning all her five titles on clay. This year, she has beaten the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams, Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sharapova. And last Sunday, she won in Cincinnati by defeating world No. 1 Simona Halep and is now 8-0 (0-11 previously) against top-10 opponents on her two least-favourite surfaces.

JOHANNA KONTA (GBR), 27

• World ranking: 46

• Best US Open result: Fourth round (2015, 2016)

Konta has had a tough 2018 but has regained her form just in time for the year's last Grand Slam event.

The Briton has triumphed over Serena Williams (inflicting the heaviest defeat on her by winning 6-1, 6-0), Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko.

She is back in her familiar underdog position and faces a tough task against sixth seed Caroline Garcia in her opener, but she has nothing to lose.