Dark horses ride into US Open

CINCINNATI • Injuries and inconsistency have been a recurring theme for both Borna Coric and Caroline Garcia.

But after they created history on Sunday, the duo are shaping up to be dark horses at next week's US Open - the final Grand Slam of the year.

Entering the Cincinnati Open, Coric was ranked 152nd in the world after undergoing shoulder surgery last year.

He returned to the ATP Tour in March but made little impact until his run here.

The Croat served notice after he stunned world No. 3 and record 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal in the second round to become just one of three players, including 21-time Slam winner Novak Djokovic and the retired Nikolay Davydenko, to have played the Spaniard five times or more and have a winning record.

Coric continued his giant-killing run, knocking out seeds Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie, the Wimbledon semi-finalist, before dispatching world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-0), 6-2 in the final on Sunday.

The title was the third and biggest of his career, but his first since 2018 and has seen him jump up the rankings to world No. 29 and made him seeded at Flushing Meadows.

Coric, the lowest-ranked player to claim a Masters 1000 title, said: "I didn't believe I was going to win the tournament. When I was in the semi-finals, obviously I know who I'm going to play in the final, because it's not many matches. But in the first couple of rounds, I'm not really focused on the next round.

"I'm always focused on the round which I'm playing right now. I was just believing that I can win the next match. That's what I did for five days in a row."

Coming off a semi-final victory over world No. 1 and defending US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Tsitsipas carried some of that momentum into the final, breaking Coric at the first opportunity en route to a 4-1 lead.

But the Greek's game inexplicably collapsed after that, leaving him utterly confused.

Asked what happened after his fast start, Tsitsipas said: "I'm not in any condition to answer this question, because I'm still looking for the answer myself. I don't have a clear answer for that. I guess I was too relaxed. It cost me."

It was a tale of another underdog triumph in the women's final as Garcia clinched her third title of the season - and her biggest - on Sunday to climb back into the top 20 of the world rankings.

The Frenchwoman became the first qualifier to win a WTA 1000 trophy with her 6-2, 6-4 win over Czech Petra Kvitova.

Garcia was ranked a career-high fourth in 2018 but slipped down the ladder due to confusion over her approach of play and injuries.

Since returning from a foot injury in May, when she was world No. 79, Garcia has won a grass-court event in Bad Homburg, the Warsaw tournament on clay and now the Cincinnati Open to move up to world No. 17 - her highest position in four years - and she will also be seeded at the US Open.

In the last big tune-up event before the Slam, she came through the qualifiers before taking down top-10 players Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, before beating two-time Major winner Kvitova.

Garcia attributed her victory and return to form to her new coach Bertrand Perret, whom she appointed last December, saying: "We made it clear which way I have to play, which direction I have to go. So when I step on court, I know what game style I have to play, and I know what I have to do."

Meanwhile, world No. 2 Alexander Zverev will not be at next week's US Open after withdrawing from the event to focus on his recovery from ankle surgery.

