Dark horse Cilic lines up title bid

MELBOURNE • In the wake of Novak Djokovic's sensational deportation, Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal have been installed as the heavy favourites to clinch the men's singles title at the Australian Open.
But among the dark horses hoping to land the first Grand Slam of the year next Sunday will be Marin Cilic.
The Croatian veteran ended fifth seed Andrey Rublev's hopes of a maiden Major with a 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-3 upset in 2 hours 36 minutes on Margaret Court Arena yesterday to reach the fourth round.
This will be Cilic's eighth time in the last 16 at Melbourne Park, where the 33-year-old was a beaten finalist to Roger Federer in 2018 after overcoming Nadal in the last eight.
The 27th seed will face Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime tomorrow for a place in the quarter-finals and the 2014 US Open champion is feeling confident.
"I've had a good start to the season, played two weeks of tennis in Adelaide, and I've had two good matches here before this one," Cilic, who snapped a three-year title drought when he won in Stuttgart last April, said.
"The conditions in the evening were a bit cooler and allowed me to go more for my shots and I was really lining up a lot of them, especially the returns, it was really going well for me today," he added.
It was a superb clean-hitting performance from Cilic and his Russian opponent was left shaking his head with some of his 55 winners.
Rublev had been hoping to repeat last year's run to the last eight but could not stop Cilic from securing his second win in six meetings.
Following Rublev's exit, Medvedev is the sole remaining Russian representative in the men's singles.
The world No. 2 and reigning US Open champion cruised past unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a clash with American Maxime Cressy tomorrow.
Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is chasing his first Major, was also largely untroubled in a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4 win over unseeded Frenchman Benoit Paire and plays American Taylor Fritz next.
After the drama on Friday, when defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan was bundled out in the third round, the women's seeds were also mostly untroubled yesterday.
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka overcame the serving yips to get past Czech 31st seed Marketa Vondrousova.
The Belarusian had served 70 double faults in her previous four matches this year and tallied 10 more yesterday but managed to prevail 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Sabalenka, another who has yet to win a Slam, now meets unseeded Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi.
Two-time Major champion Simona Halep was an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 winner over Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, with the Romanian former world No. 1 next taking on self-described "dinosaur" Alize Cornet.
The Frenchwoman was serenaded by the fans as she celebrated her 32nd birthday by slugging it out with Slovenia's 29th seed Tamara Zidansek for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.
"It's definitely a very, very special victory being back in the second week, 13 years after my first (time). It's quite special. The day of my birthday, I mean, what else can I ask for?" Cornet said.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
