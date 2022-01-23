Dark horse Cilic lines up title bid

MELBOURNE • In the wake of Novak Djokovic's sensational deportation, Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal have been installed as the heavy favourites to clinch the men's singles title at the Australian Open.

But among the dark horses hoping to land the first Grand Slam of the year next Sunday will be Marin Cilic.

The Croatian veteran ended fifth seed Andrey Rublev's hopes of a maiden Major with a 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-3 upset in 2 hours 36 minutes on Margaret Court Arena yesterday to reach the fourth round.

This will be Cilic's eighth time in the last 16 at Melbourne Park, where the 33-year-old was a beaten finalist to Roger Federer in 2018 after overcoming Nadal in the last eight.

The 27th seed will face Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime tomorrow for a place in the quarter-finals and the 2014 US Open champion is feeling confident.

"I've had a good start to the season, played two weeks of tennis in Adelaide, and I've had two good matches here before this one," Cilic, who snapped a three-year title drought when he won in Stuttgart last April, said.

"The conditions in the evening were a bit cooler and allowed me to go more for my shots and I was really lining up a lot of them, especially the returns, it was really going well for me today," he added.

It was a superb clean-hitting performance from Cilic and his Russian opponent was left shaking his head with some of his 55 winners.

Rublev had been hoping to repeat last year's run to the last eight but could not stop Cilic from securing his second win in six meetings.

Following Rublev's exit, Medvedev is the sole remaining Russian representative in the men's singles.

The world No. 2 and reigning US Open champion cruised past unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a clash with American Maxime Cressy tomorrow.