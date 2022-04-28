Danish teen slays top seed Zverev

MUNICH • At the start of last year, Holger Rune was not even in the top 500 of the ATP's men's singles charts.

An impressive debut season on the tour saw the Dane climb up the rankings, make his Grand Slam debut at the US Open, where he took a set off world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the opening round, before qualifying for last November's Next Generation ATP Finals.

The 18-year-old had cracked the top 70 for the first time going into the last 16 of the Bavarian International Tennis Championships yesterday, and he showed his huge potential by shocking top seed and two-time champion Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2 for his first career top-five scalp.

The teenager became the first player to hold the Olympic gold medallist to five games or less on clay since Rome 2017.

"It was a difficult match from the beginning," the world No. 70 said after his win over the 2017 and 2018 champion. "He's in the top three in the world and has been playing some unbelievable tennis, especially in the past year, winning so many big titles.

"I have a lot of respect for him, and I obviously didn't expect to win in two sets, and with a score like this. But it was a really hard match, we played a lot of rallies and I'm really happy about my performance today."

German home favourite Zverev had been given a bye, while Rune had to get past Czech Jiri Lehecka in the previous round. But the title favourite was broken four times at the ATP 250 event.

Rune, who will face Emil Ruusuvuori or Maxime Cressy next, is part of a new generation of players born in the 2000s that is beginning to make a big impression on the tour. His friend and fellow 18-year-old, Carlos Alcaraz, is the leader of that pack.

Having won his first Masters 1000 title in Miami, followed by the Barcelona Open last weekend, the Spaniard is the new darling of the men's circuit. The teenager, now at a career high of world No. 9, will be gunning for his second Masters 1000 title in Madrid.

There will be stiff opposition after record 21-time Major champion Rafael Nadal confirmed on Tuesday he would make his comeback here on clay after several weeks out with a fractured rib.

However, Alcaraz's rise has piqued the interest of many observers, including women's four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who is a wildcard at the Madrid Open.

"I feel like he's genuinely made everyone excited about the ATP and I haven't seen that in a very long time," the Japanese said yesterday at the Caja Magica, where she faces a qualifier in her opener.

Elsewhere, former US Open winner Dominic Thiem suffered another first-round exit, losing 6-3, 7-6 (11-9) to Benjamin Bonzi in the Estoril Open as his comeback after a prolonged injury layoff continues to splutter.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE