Curbs may hit Djokovic

MELBOURNE • Unvaccinated players are unlikely to get a visa to travel to Australia and play in the Australian Open, a government official said yesterday, putting Novak Djokovic's title defence and bid for the Grand Slam record in doubt.

"I don't think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country and if they did get a visa, they'd probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters.

"If I'm wrong I'm sure the federal government will let you know."

Mr Andrews also opposed special arrangements to let unvaccinated athletes compete in the state, which is set to host the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park from Jan 17-30.

"(The coronavirus) doesn't care what your tennis ranking is, or how many Grand Slams you've won," he said. "It's completely irrelevant. You need to be vaccinated to keep yourself safe and others safe."

Tennis Australia, which organises the Grand Slam, declined to comment.

Mr Andrews made the comments after Djokovic declined to reveal his vaccination status and said he was unsure if he would defend his title.

Victoria has introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes, although authorities have not clarified what the requirement will be for those coming from abroad.

"Things beings as they are, I still don't know if I will go to Melbourne," world No. 1 Djokovic told Serbian daily Blic in a story published on Monday.

"I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry.

"People go too far these days in taking the liberty to ask questions and judge a person. Whatever you say, 'Yes, no, maybe, I am thinking about it', they will take advantage."

Djokovic, who recovered from Covid-19 last year, has won the season's opening Grand Slam a record nine times, including the last three editions. The 34-year-old last competed at the US Open, where his bid to complete the calendar Slam - winning all four Majors in the same year - was ended by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The Serb, who is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam titles, said he plans to compete in the Paris Masters, the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin and the Davis Cup before the end of this year.

"Of course I want to go, Australia is my most successful Grand Slam tournament. I want to compete, I love this sport and I am still motivated," he said. "I am following the situation regarding the Australian Open and I understand the final decision (on virus-related restrictions) will be made in two weeks. I believe there will be a lot of restrictions just like this year, but I doubt there will be too many changes.

"My manager, who is in contact with the Australian Tennis Federation, tells me they are trying to improve the conditions for everyone, both for those who have been vaccinated and those who have not."

Australia's borders have been shut to non-residents through the pandemic, although authorities have issued visas to athletes and staff for major events, including the last Australian Open in February.

Mr Andrews added that the ban on unvaccinated fans may apply until the Formula One Australian Grand Prix next April.

"This is here for a while... We're not going to be essentially encouraging people to not get vaccinated because they reckon they can wait a few months or a few weeks," he said. "You can't wait out coronavirus."

REUTERS