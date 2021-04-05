Covid may hit French Open again

PARIS • French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu has said it is possible the French Open could be postponed for the second year amid the Covid-19 crisis.

France entered a third nationwide lockdown on Saturday to contain the coronavirus spread, although professional sports have largely been spared, with the exception being cycling's Paris-Roubaix one-day race, which has been postponed from its original April 11 slot.

However, another casualty of the new lockdown may be the French Open, which last year was postponed by four months and took place in front of limited crowds. It is due to start this year on May 23.

"We are in discussion with them (the French Tennis Federation) to see if we should change the date to coincide with a possible resumption of all sports and major events," Ms Maracineanu told France Info radio station late on Saturday.

"Today, although high-level sport has been preserved, we try to limit the risks of clusters, of spreading the virus within professional sports."

The director-general of the French Tennis Federation, Gilles Moreton, said earlier last week he could not imagine the clay-court Grand Slam being cancelled.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that he was expecting to reopen the country in the middle of next month, although that will be dependent on infection rates dropping to a more manageable level.

