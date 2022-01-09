Covid-hit but out & about

MELBOURNE • Novak Djokovic, whose lawyers yesterday said he was given an Australian Open vaccine exemption because he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 16, was at a young players' event in Belgrade the following day - and was not wearing a mask.

In a filing to Australia's federal court seeking to overturn the cancellation of his entry visa, his lawyers said that the "date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on Dec 16, 2021".

But in a Facebook post on Dec 18, the Belgrade tennis federation had reported that Djokovic had handed over Cups and awards to last year's best young players at a ceremony one day earlier.

The event, held at the Novak tennis centre in the Serbian capital, was attended only by the award winners "due to measures related to the coronavirus pandemic", said the federation statement.

It was accompanied with photos of the world No. 1, posing with federation officials and some 20 young players holding Cups and awards. All were maskless.

The event was widely reported in Serbian media.

Djokovic also attended another gathering on Dec 16, when the Serbia national postal service honoured him by launching a series of stamps featuring him and his sporting achievements.

He published a photo from the ceremony on Instagram on Dec 17.

On Wednesday, Australian border agents tore up Djokovic's entry visa for failing to meet the country's vaccine requirements when he landed in Melbourne ahead of the Jan 17-30 Australian Open.

The 34-year-old, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, was placed in the Park Hotel detention centre and will have his appeal heard in court tomorrow.

His lawyers insisted yesterday that the Serb had immigration clearance to enter Australia following his positive Covid-19 test last month, which also confirmed widespread speculation that he had caught the virus lately.

His court filing said he had received the exemption from tournament organiser Tennis Australia (TA), with a follow-up letter from the Department of Home Affairs saying that he was allowed into the country.

"I explained that I had been recently infected with Covid in December 2021 and on this basis I was entitled to a medical exemption in accordance with Australian Government rules and guidance," he said in the filing about being detained at Melbourne Airport.

He added that he told Australian Border Force officers that "I had correctly made my Australian Travel Declaration and otherwise satisfied all necessary requirements in order to lawfully enter Australia on my visa".

Djokovic returned his first positive test on Dec 16 but by Dec 30 "had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms of Covid-19 in the last 72 hours", the filing said.

On Jan 1, it said, he received a document from Home Affairs telling him his responses indicated he met "the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival into Australia".

The federal court has ordered Home Affairs to file its response by today. The Border Force, a unit of Home Affairs, did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.

Many countries allow a recent Covid-19 infection as a reason for a vaccine exemption, but Australia's federal government released a letter soon after Djokovic arrived on Wednesday showing that it had notified TA that this was not necessarily the case in the country.

The federal and Victorian state governments and TA have denied responsibility for the dispute.

The filing also said Djokovic expressed "shock, surprise and confusion" when he was held overnight at the airport on Wednesday, and had a bed prepared near his interview room so he could rest while waiting until the morning, when he would be able to reach legal representatives and TA.

But Customs officers ultimately "pressured" him to undertake an interview before he had spoken to either, according to the filing.

The filing also confirmed a media report that he asked to be moved to lodgings with access to a tennis court but that it was denied.

Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic yesterday said that the country was doing everything possible to make the whole situation easier for Djokovic and said she had held "constructive talks" with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne over the issue.

"We are fighting... The whole thing is extremely emotional," she said on Pink television.

On Djokovic, she added: "We've managed to make sure gluten-free food is delivered to him, as well as exercising tools, a laptop and a SIM card so that he is able to be in contact with his family.

"The Serbian government is ready to provide all the guarantees necessary for Novak to be allowed to enter Australia."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE