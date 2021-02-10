Covid casualties blame 'joke' run-up

MELBOURNE • Injury, form and superior opposition have been well-worn reasons for losing a tennis match. But at the Australian Open, the coronavirus is taking the blame for some early exits.

Two-time Melbourne Park champion Victoria Azarenka yesterday cited preparation struggles after quarantine for her 7-5, 6-4 first-round loss to main draw debutant Jessica Pegula, joining a growing chorus of critical voices.

The Belarusian was one of 72 players unable to leave their rooms to train for 14 days ahead of the tournament after passengers on their flights to Melbourne tested positive for Covid-19.

"Was that the best preparation for me? No," the 12th seed told a news conference.

"The most creative way possible is hitting against the wall and soft cushions. Doesn't work. The biggest impact for me personally has been not being able to have fresh air. That really took a toll."

Her troubles were obvious in the second set, when she took a medical timeout while trailing 4-2 after appearing to have trouble breathing. She did not reveal the reason for the timeout, making a plea for privacy in her interview.

Azarenka returned to the court to hold serve and followed that up with a break to draw level at 4-4, but Pegula broke straight back before serving out the match, sealing victory with an ace.

Another former champion Angelique Kerber and Asian hope Kei Nishikori - also among the 72 players - had pointed to inadequate preparations for their defeats on Monday. And the blame game gained momentum yesterday.

A frustrated Tennys Sandgren labelled his preparation for the year's first Grand Slam a "joke" and insisted the hard quarantine gave him no chance against world No. 23 Alex de Minaur as he crashed out 7-5, 6-1, 6-1.

Australian de Minaur was among the players who were able to train for up to five hours a day.

"How would you imagine prepping for a hot kind of muggy day, three-out-of-five sets against a player like that, that calibre, when you can't play tennis?" the American said.

POOR PREPARATION It's just kind of a joke... I lost my calluses, so my hands were blistering playing an hour of tennis today in humid conditions. TENNYS SANDGREN, American player, on how quarantine affected his game.

"It's just kind of a joke of preparation... I lost my calluses, so my hands were blistering playing an hour of tennis today in humid conditions. Like, stupid."

It was an eventful month for Sandgren, who was granted special permission to board a chartered flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne despite testing positive for Covid-19 earlier that week.

Few players, however, had it tougher than world No. 70 Paula Badosa. The Spaniard spent 21 days in quarantine after she was among eight positive coronavirus cases detected on the charter flights that brought more than 1,000 players and officials into Australia.

After going down 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (4-7), 5-7 to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova, she said she would not want to repeat her Australian Open experience.

"It was not worth it," the 23-year-old said, despite picking up a cheque for A$100,000 (S$102,500). "I'm sad for the match, but I'm even more sad because I lost the level that I've been working so hard these two months in pre-season."

Players unhappy with the conditions, however, have drawn an unsympathetic reaction from the Australian public, many of whom defended the strict isolation measures as necessary in the largely virus-free country.

"I know the rules are the rules. But the conditions, they weren't for a Grand Slam, for an athlete, you know?" Badosa said of the backlash.

"In Australia, they were being very tough on me."

