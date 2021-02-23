Courtside with...Shaheed Alam

Q: Favourite tennis memory?

A: Winning the 2015 ITF Juniors Title here in Singapore in front of my family and friends. It was extra cool because I was the first Singaporean male to do so.

Q: Which part of tennis do you not like?

A: When you're on court alone and have to deal with the match situation by yourself as no coaching is allowed. But honestly that's what makes tennis really interesting.

Q: Which shot from which player would you like to have?

A: Federer's serve and Nadal's forehand.

Q: Tennis player you haven't met you would like to play against?

A: Roger Federer 100,000 per cent.

Q: If you weren't a tennis player, which sport would you play?

A: Probably pool.

Q: What's a saying/principle you live by?

A: Give your all or none at all.

Q: What's the weirdest fan request you have received?

A: Someone once asked for my used sock.

Q: Who has been the biggest inspiration to you?

A: My dad has been and will always be my biggest inspiration.

Q: What did you learn during the pandemic?

A: To not take anything for granted and to appreciate the little things in life.