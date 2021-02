A: Winning the US Open in 2014. I felt like I was at the top of the world, it was such an incredible feeling and sensation. I really appreciate that moment as... you feel like you're flying so I was just enjoying that moment and it felt incredibly good.

A: There are so many incredible guys but maybe Andre Agassi would be fun to play because he's played through both generations in the 90s and up to 2006 when he retired.