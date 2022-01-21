Court agrees Djokovic 'a risk to the community'

MELBOURNE • An Australian court said yesterday it dismissed Novak Djokovic's challenge to his visa cancellation as the minister who revoked it reasonably believed the Serb, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, may pose a risk to the community.

The Federal Court also rejected the argument there was no evidence that Djokovic had ever urged anyone not to get vaccinated, saying it was open to infer that the public would perceive that he was opposed to vaccinations, since he had not done so.

"An iconic world tennis star may influence people of all ages, young or old, but perhaps especially the young and the impressionable, to emulate him. This is not fanciful; it does not need evidence," Chief Justice James Allsop and judges Anthony Besanko and David O'Callaghan said.

The 34-year-old was deported from Australia on Sunday night, just hours after the court dismissed his effort to stay in the country to play at the Australian Open.

That followed an 11-day roller coaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

His lawyers had argued the cancellation should be quashed on the grounds that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision was irrational as he lacked evidence that Djokovic's presence in Australia may stoke anti-vaccination sentiment, and had failed to consider that deporting the player might inflame anti-vax sentiment.

The Federal Court said Mr Hawke had followed the right steps under the law which allows him to cancel a visa as long as he is satisfied the visa holder "may be a risk to the health or good order of the Australian community".

"The minister reached that state of satisfaction on grounds that cannot be said to be irrational or illogical or not based on relevant material," the judges said.

Meanwhile, Australian Open organisers insisted yesterday their Covid-19 protocols have been "really successful" despite some top players pointing to lax testing.

Frenchman Ugo Humbert returned a positive test for the virus and Alexander Zverev of Germany believes there is probably more contagion going undetected.

The tournament director said all players had to test on arrival then again between days five and seven of the Jan 17-30 competition.

"On top of that, there's mandatory symptom testing and every single day each player is provided with an antigen kit that they can pick up at hotel or here on site," Craig Tiley told Australia's Channel 9. "So far it's worked well and it's been really successful."

However, Spain's Garbine Muguruza also spoke of slack protocols, saying testing was optional at the Grand Slam with results not regularly monitored.

"I test every two days by myself in my room," she said yesterday.

"It's not mandatory. I still do it."

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas said it was the athletes' responsibility.

"I have been trying to get a few antigen tests and rapid tests to see whether or not I'm positive, which is something that I have to do in order to see if I'm 100 per cent," he added.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE