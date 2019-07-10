Cori wants to build on progress

LONDON • Teenage sensation Cori Gauff says she hopes that one thing her adoring fans at Wimbledon have learnt about her in the past week is that she will always be a "fighter".

The 15-year-old's hopes of moving into the quarter-finals were hindered by a stomach complaint in her 6-3, 6-3 loss to Simona Halep in the last 16 on Monday.

She leaves, though, having turned herself into a media darling, significantly improved her ranking to 131 from outside the top 300, and left her mark as a potential Grand Slam winner of the future.

She was the youngest qualifier in the women's singles, and the youngest player to reach the fourth round of the women's singles at Wimbledon since Jennifer Capriati reached the semi-finals in 1991 at 15. Gauff had dispensed with three opponents including five-time champion Venus Williams, and was still upbeat, even if she was more subdued following her defeat by Halep.

"I hope they (the crowd and her opponents) learnt about me that I'm a fighter," she said. "I'll never give up."

Gauff, who endearingly described herself last Friday as both "goofy and weird", added that she hoped she had served as an example to many who were dreaming of making it in tennis.

"I hope they learnt from me that, I mean, anything is possible if you work hard, just continue to dream big," she said.

"I mean, like I said, if somebody told me this maybe three weeks ago, I probably wouldn't believe it.

"But I think just putting in the work definitely raised my confidence because I knew how hard I worked and I knew what shots I could make and what was possible."

Like Capriati in her time, Gauff already has the weapons and athleticism to give her elders quite a challenge.

Her two-handed backhand is a pure stroke.

Her serve is already one of the most powerful on the tour, and her second serve is difficult to attack.

She is also remarkably fast: clean winners against her have been rare at Wimbledon.

It was an extraordinary ride for Gauff and she refused to blame playing seven matches in the past fortnight for her loss and not going further in her remarkable run.

"I'd be like, that's crazy," she said.

"I mean, I lost second round of qualifying in Paris. Now I made it to the second week (at Wimbledon). I'm super proud of myself.

"I'm excited to see what I'll do at the US Open and the next couple tournaments coming up."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES