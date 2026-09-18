Compartmentalise, set boundaries, stay grounded: How Alex Eala deals with being a tennis trailblazer

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Filipino tennis player Alexandra Eala has had a whirlwind summer in 2026, winning her first WTA Tour title and achieving her best Grand Slam run.

SINGAPORE – For 18 minutes on the morning of Sept 18, Alexandra Eala, one of sports’ brightest young talents, was a study in poise.

Dressed in a floral maxi dress at The NCO Club near JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, the elegant 21-year-old demonstrated that she is as thoughtful with a microphone as she is competitive with a tennis racket.

Eala has established herself as a strong contender on the women’s tour after a whirlwind summer and is still breaking new ground for South-east Asian tennis. But she remains in awe of those who came before her and desires to pay that forward.

Speaking at Marriott Bonvoy’s Tennis The World event, she said: “I’m so grateful to everyone who has paved the way before. Every single woman who is playing tennis has contributed to its history and to the progression of the sport just by doing what they love and working hard.

“I hope to do the same, hope to, in my own little way, whatever it is, leave tennis better than I found it.”

In July, the breakout star reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon – the furthest she has gone in a Grand Slam – and, a month later, won her first WTA Tour title in Washington.

The Filipino icon also gained more than one million followers on Instagram in 2026 and has an army of loyal fans following her across the world.

But as she continues to scale even greater heights, she makes sure to keep herself grounded amid increased scrutiny.

Eala, who is in town ahead of the Sept 21 to 27 WTA 500 Singapore Tennis Open, admitted she had to learn to establish boundaries as she navigates becoming a more public figure.

She said: “A practice that I found myself doing this past year has been to put myself in (other people’s) shoes. That allows me to become much more understanding of the reactions and helps me process things with a clearer head.

“I’ve learnt what keeps me sane and what keeps me happy and healthy.”

One boundary she has set involves the consumption of online chatter about herself, of which she sees “a good chunk”.

She explained: “I just need to be confident... with the work that I do. I know what I’ve done to be here, and I’m very focused on the process that I have. I’m able to compartmentalise, and a lot of people online never see the full picture.

“I value support, and I definitely appreciate criticism. Sometimes, I think it is very helpful. But I can’t value an opinion too much if they don’t know the whole story or it’s unsolicited.”

‘A huge power’

Even as she sets some limits, the Quezon City native tries her best to give as much time as she can to her fans, who have filled stands from Melbourne Park to Roland Garros as she puts the region on the map.

She is the Philippines’ biggest sports star after boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. She is also the highest-ranked South-east Asian woman in tennis history, at world No. 18.

Eala won her first WTA Tour title at the Mubadala DC Open in August. PHOTO: AFP

Having looked up to other Asian players who paved the way for her, such as Chinese superstar Li Na, Eala is well aware of the impact her journey could have on budding athletes, especially in the region.

“It has a huge power over people when you see people from where you come from, and they’re successful, there’s a lot of inspiration towards that,” she said.

“With everything that I’ve experienced recently and being on tour connecting with people, it’s opened my eyes really to the power of representation and what it can do for people, how it can inspire, and how it can touch.”

But rather than taking her position as pressure, she sees it as a way to grow as a person.

“I went through that same inspiration with Li Na and other people who have paved the way, so it does weigh at times,” she added.

“The pressure that comes with that is also just part of things I have to navigate as a professional tennis player. I see it as something that comes with my career and an opportunity for me to develop my character – to become more brave, to be more confident.

“More than pressure, I see it as an opportunity for me to improve myself and to do my little part in giving back to the community through inspiration.”

Eala at the Tennis The World with Marriott Bonvoy event on Sept 18. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

And as she continues to learn how to cope with success and scrutiny, and the changes they bring, Eala hopes that at her core, she remains the same.

“I just want to make sure that off the court, I’m a well-rounded person,” she said, “who kind of turned out okay.”