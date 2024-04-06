Collins through to Charleston semi-finals as winning run continues

FILE PHOTO: Mar 30, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Danielle Collins (USA) walks onto the court prior to her match against Elena Rybakina (KAZ) (not pictured) in the women's singles final of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Apr 06, 2024, 05:13 PM
Published
Apr 06, 2024, 05:13 PM

Danielle Collins is doing her utmost to go out with a bang in her final season on the WTA Tour as she looks to add another title to her haul after reaching the semi-finals of the Charleston Open.

World number 22 Collins, who won her first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open last month, beat Belgian Elise Mertens 6-3 6-4 in Friday's quarter-finals to claim her 11th successive win on the tour.

The 30-year-old former Australian Open runner-up announced in January she would be quitting the sport in 2024 and that she hoped to start a family.

"This is my last year, and I want to go out with a bang and just play my best tennis and do the best that I can," the American told reporters.

"I think you’re always striving to play your best tennis, and sometimes it works out really well, and other times you hit bumps in the road. I think earlier in the year, and even towards the end of last year, I was playing really great tennis and had some close matches.

"Now I'm kind of dealing with those situations when the sets get closer a little bit better, and I feel like I'm also doing some things in the beginning of the matches, too, where I get off to a good start, and that's working in my favour."

Collins faces Greek third seed Maria Sakkari in the semi-final on Saturday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top