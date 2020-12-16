'Close call' for Federer even if Australian Open is delayed

GENEVA • The Australian Open next year may be missing one of tennis' biggest names, after Swiss great Roger Federer admitted he was in a "race against time" to be fit for the Grand Slam as his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery takes longer than expected.

The 39-year-old has been out of action since February, when he underwent keyhole surgery on his right knee. In June, he revealed he had a follow-up operation and called off his 2020 season.

But despite months of rehabilitation, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he was still not "100 per cent" for the Australian Open, which looks likely to be delayed from Jan 18-31 to Feb 8-21 over coronavirus restrictions.

"It's a race against time. Of course it would help if I had a little bit more time. But it's going to be close," Federer said at an awards ceremony in Switzerland, according to the Swiss media.

"I would have hoped that I'd be at a 100 per cent already in October. But I'm not at this level even today. It will be a close call for the Australian Open."

Federer, who has won the Australian Open six times, even set off speculation about his future when he added: "I hope there is still something to see of me in the new year. We will see."

The Swiss has contested a record 21 consecutive Australian Opens since losing in the first round of qualifying in 1999.

It has been a frustrating year for Federer, who had to watch from afar as his frequent nemesis, Rafael Nadal, matched his record 20 Grand Slam titles with a 13th victory at the French Open.

He has given few updates on his progress, but early last month he tweeted, "Back to work" with a picture of him practising on court.

On Sunday, he posted an ATP promotional video with the message, "Excited for what's to come."

Federer said that while "we're taking our time", the next two to three months were "immensely important" as he contemplates a busy 2021 including the Tokyo Olympics, where he is targeting a first singles gold medal.

"I wish I'd made more progress, but I'm nevertheless satisfied with where I am," he said.

"My second knee surgery was a huge setback, but in the past months things have gone steadily forward."

Federer, known for his elegant style of play, has avoided major injuries during a career in which he has won 103 singles titles, including all four Grand Slam events.

He previously had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee - the first operation of his career - in early 2016, after suffering a freak injury while running a bath for his daughters.

