Holding Court

Clay's answers are in its contradictions

Published
30 min ago

In the lead-up to the Oct 21-28 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global, Courtney Nguyen will pen columns exclusively for The Straits Times. This is the second of an eight-part series.

What does a quintessential clay-court player look like? Ask that question 30 years ago and you get a very different answer than if you ask it in 2018.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 30, 2018, with the headline 'Clay's answers are in its contradictions'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Western sanctuary
Related news and commentaries on Asean