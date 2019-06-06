Classic clashes

PARIS • Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will face off for the 39th time when they reprise one of tennis' greatest rivalries in the French Open semi-finals tomorrow.

It will be their first meeting since October 2017 and Federer, 37, has won the last five encounters - although Nadal, 33, leads their head-to-head 23-15 overall and 13-2 on clay.

The pair have not played each other at Roland Garros since the 2011 final, and the Spaniard has five wins in five meetings against the Swiss in Paris.

2005 SEMI-FINALS: NADAL 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

The then 19-year-old Nadal announced his arrival with a victory over the top-seeded Federer, going on to lift the title - the first of 11 - with a final win over Argentina's Mariano Puerta.

5-0 Nadal's record against Federer at the French Open, but also the Swiss' record against the Spaniard in their last five matches on all surfaces.

2006 FINAL: NADAL 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Nadal ended Federer's dream of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four Grand Slam titles at the same time, winning in four sets to confirm his clay-court dominance.

It was the start of a run of three consecutive Roland Garros finals to be played between the two.

2007 FINAL: NADAL 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Another Paris encounter, another four-set win for Nadal. Federer went into the tournament as the world No. 1 again, with Nadal seeded second but, despite the Swiss levelling the match in the second set, there was no stopping the "King of Clay" as he powered to his third straight French Open crown.

2008 FINAL: NADAL 6-1, 6-3, 6-0

A match that shocked the tennis world saw Nadal totally dismantle arguably the game's greatest player on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was the heaviest defeat of Federer's illustrious Grand Slam career - he managed a paltry four games - as Nadal became only the third player in the Open era to win the title without dropping a set.

2011 FINAL: NADAL 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 6-1

The closest of their five clashes came eight years ago. Federer managed to keep things competitive before Nadal turned on the afterburners in the final set.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE