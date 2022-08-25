Cinderella ending unlikely for Serena

NEW YORK • Serena Williams may have planned retirement her way but she must be prepared to accept the goodbyes as well as the losses and exit the stage with grace, tennis great Martina Navratilova said.

The American, 40, signalled her intention to retire in a Vogue article earlier this month, saying that she was "evolving away from tennis" but never confirming the US Open as her final event.

However, for Navratilova, like most of the tennis world, the message was clear - Flushing Meadows, where Williams won the first of her 23 Grand Slam titles in 1999, will be the place where she takes her final bow from the sport.

Navratilova, 65, said she completely understood the emotions Williams was wrestling with as she approaches her final match, having experienced many of them herself.

"It's hard," she said. "When I retired in 1993 I told the press it was my last year which was a mistake because every single tournament was a freaking tearjerker."

Williams' short farewell tour, which has included two stops - in Toronto and Cincinnati - has been more bitter than sweet.

She also said in the Vogue article that she did not like the word "retirement" and has been clearly frustrated by the inability to dictate the terms of her exit.

"Serena did it her way, which was announcing in a very glamorous way on Vogue magazine, but then she is not accepting the losses, she is not accepting what comes with it which is saying goodbye," added Navratilova.

Beaten in the last 16 at Roland Garros in June last year, Williams has played sporadically and that has been reflected in her results, winning only one match since.

At the Cincinnati Open last week, her final tune-up ahead of the US Open which starts on Monday, Williams was humbled 6-4, 6-0 by US Open champion Emma Raducanu and marched off the court stone-faced, barely acknowledging an adoring crowd.

Navratilova believes Williams should brace herself for more disappointment because the US Open is unlikely to provide the fairy-tale ending she would like.

If Hollywood were writing the script, Williams would walk off into retirement in triumph by winning an elusive 24th Slam that would pull her level with Australian Margaret Court at the top of the all-time list.

While the US Open can produce a miracle like last year when Raducanu - an 18-year-old qualifier ranked 150th - hoisted the trophy, Navratilova does not see Williams conjuring similar magic.

"Emotions can only carry you so far, I don't see a Cinderella happy ending where she wins the tournament," said the 18-time Slam winner. "The way she has looked, it doesn't look like she is going to make a miraculous comeback and win the tournament.

"And with the stress of knowing this is likely your last tournament it doesn't help. But if anyone can overcome it would be Serena."

