Caroline Wozniacki

Q Greatest athlete in the world right now.

A I don't know, that's a good question. It takes a lot of thought to pick out the best athlete in the world.

Q A sport that is not tennis you like to watch.

A I love soccer.

Q Last movie that you made you cry.

A I'm not a big crier, so I rarely cry for a movie.

Q One memory of Singapore you'll keep with you.

A The win here last year was amazing.

Q One thing in tennis you would change.

A I kind of like the rules right now. I don't mind if they change the rules for on-court coaching, I don't mind if they keep it.

Q Weirdest thing a fan has given you or asked from you.

A Someone asked if I wanted to have a ring, and I said no.

Q One stroke you would like to steal from another player.

A I'll probably take Serena's serve.

Q Biggest change in tennis in last five years.

A The speed of the ball, people have gotten stronger and more fit.

Q Biggest celebrity crush.

A Ryan Reynolds, probably, because my fiance's (David Lee) crush is Blake Lively so that would work out well.

Q One place you would recommend people visit in your home country.

A Copenhagen, for sure, because it is a beautiful city.