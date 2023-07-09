Carlos Alcaraz survives Wimbledon test, Elena Rybakina cruises

LONDON - Carlos Alcaraz reached the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday after a tough battle against Nicolas Jarry as defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina snuffed out the hopes of Britain’s final hope Katie Boulter.

Rain returned to the All England Club, meaning play on Centre Court started under the roof and later forced an early end to the action on the outside courts.

Top seed Alcaraz is seen as the biggest threat to Novak Djokovic, who is gunning for a record-equalling eighth men’s title and 24th Grand Slam crown overall.

But the Spaniard, who won the grass-court Queen’s tournament last month, was made to work hard for the win by his Chilean opponent, seeded 25th, before prevailing 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5.

Alcaraz bounced back from losing his first set of the tournament to lead 2-1 but narrowly avoided going a double break down in the fourth set before rediscovering his mojo.

“I’m really happy with the level that I played to get through this really tough match,” said the relieved 20-year-old.

The US Open champion was playing his second match in two days after rain delays earlier in the week.

Djokovic, by contrast, moved serenely into the last 16 late on Friday, beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

Alcaraz will face big-serving Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round after the 2021 runner-up beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5).

Unseeded Berrettini feels he has a point to prove after missing last year’s tournament due to a bout of Covid.

“I love to play here,” said the Italian. “Last year I missed it and I still didn’t heal from that withdrawal. This tournament changed my career, my life and I’m really happy.”

Rybakina crushes Boulter

Last year’s surprise women’s champion Rybakina made short work of wild card Boulter, who was the only British player left in the tournament, romping to a 6-1, 6-1 win in just 57 minutes.

The Kazakh third seed had not previously hit her best form at Wimbledon but 89th-ranked Boulter had no answer to her opponent’s superior power.

Rybakina fired seven aces in her 20 winners, breaking her opponent five times.