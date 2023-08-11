Carlos Alcaraz says big players always find a way after Toronto fightback

TORONTO – Carlos Alcaraz was at a loss to explain his sudden slide in the final set of Thursday’s 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-3) victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the Toronto Masters, but said that top players always find a way to succeed.

The 20-year-old world No. 1 surrendered the opening set but hit back in the next and then raced to 5-2 in the decider before squandering match points to hand big-serving Hurkacz of Poland a lifeline.

Alcaraz, however, quickly recovered to close out the victory via a tiebreak to reach the quarter-finals.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what happened,” the Spaniard said of his loss of form during the final set.

“I started feeling bad in that moment.

“I couldn’t feel the right way in my shots. What I was thinking was to stay calm, try to find a way to overcome the problems and find the good feeling again. I think at 5-6 serving, I started to feel better.

“The big players have that feeling to find a way to stay alive and try to end the match playing well.”

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz, who extended his winning streak to 14 matches, next plays 12th seed Tommy Paul, and he is not keen to rein in his swashbuckling style as he warms up for his US Open title defence later in August.

“In the tough moments you have to believe in yourself, try to go for it,” said Alcaraz, whose approach has been described by former world No. 1 Andy Murray as “kamikaze” at times.

“It doesn’t matter if you win or not. You have to believe you are going to play your best in that moment, try to play aggressive. I think in the two tiebreaks I did pretty well. That’s why I got the win.”

Britain’s 36-year-old veteran Murray, meanwhile, withdrew from his last-16 clash with Italy’s Jannik Sinner, citing an abdominal strain.

The 36-year-old two-time Wimbledon champion, who had battled into the third round after a gruelling three-setter against Max Purcell on Wednesday, announced his withdrawal moments before his match was due to get under way.

“Everyone... I have an issue with my abdominal, so unfortunately I’m not going to be able to play this evening,” Murray told fans on court.

“I’m really sorry. I feel like I’ve let you down. I’ve rarely been in this situation in my career and I feel terrible.”

While Alcaraz was glad he won his match, there was disappointment for third-seeded Casper Ruud, who came up just short in his bid to battle past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who pulled off an upset 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) win.